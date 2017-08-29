WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Macomb

NPR Illinois and Tri States Public Radio host the seventh Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse.

Support for the series is provided by AARP.

Listen to the 2017 State Budget Forum in Macomb.

The forum focuses on how the impasse affects the Macomb community and the future fiscal health of Illinois.

The forum is moderated by Tri States Public Radio News Director, Rich Egger and the panel includes:

Kenny Boyd - President/CEO, McDonough District Hospital

Erin Clark Benedict - Adoption Support and Preservation Specialist, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Dr. Chris Merrett - Director, Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs

Dr. Jack Thomas - President, Western Illinois University

