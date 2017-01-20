Top Stories

State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

State Week: Murmurs Of A Budget Deal

This week, more talk of a potential bipartisan compromise on reaching a budget agreement - in the Senate, at least. Governor Bruce Rauner isn't commenting on it, however. Matt Dietrich of Reboot Illinois and Tony Arnold of WBEZ Public Radio join the panel.

President Trump Inaugural Address
NPR.org

Transcript: Donald Trump Inaugural Speech

Daniel Biss speaking to group
Office of state Sen. Daniel Biss

Education Desk: Biss Brings Pensions Into Ed Funding Debate

Statehouse

State Week: Murmurs Of A Budget Deal

By & Jan 20, 2017
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

This week, more talk of a potential bipartisan compromise on reaching a budget agreement - in the Senate, at least.  Governor Bruce Rauner isn't commenting on it, however.  Matt Dietrich of Reboot Illinois and Tony Arnold of WBEZ Public Radio join the panel.

Education Desk

Gallaudet President Navigates From World Of Hearing To Sound Leadership Of The Deaf

By 11 hours ago

In its 152-year history, Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. never had a deaf female president — until a year ago. Roberta Cordano is the first deaf woman to lead the school.

Gallaudet is a liberal arts university devoted to deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Classes are taught in American Sign Language, and all students and faculty are required to know how to sign.

But president Cordano never attended a deaf school herself.

Health+Harvest Desk

Will Trump's Tough Talk On Immigration Cause A Farm Labor Shortage?

By Vanessa Rancano 13 hours ago

In the Central Valley, there's a bumper sticker you see all over the place. It's shaped like California, and reads "My job depends on Ag." In California, that agriculture depends on immigrant labor.

Many farmers in the state supported President Donald Trump despite his hard-line stance on immigration. So as the new Trump administration takes office, what's the thinking of those involved in the region's biggest industry?

Arts & Life

A Talk With Jazz Inspired's Judy Carmichael

By Jan 20, 2017
Judy Carmichael.com

UIS' Yona Stamatis talks with Judy Carmichael, host of the public radio program Jazz Inspired, about jazz, the show, and her recent album - Can You Love Once More?

Listen to Jazz Inspired Saturday Nights at 11:00pm on 91.9FM.

Equity

Obama's Racial Legacy: Some Last Words On The First Black President

By Jan 20, 2017

Barack Obama took to the podium in the press briefing room on Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the first black presidency, and after eight years of that becoming increasingly normal, the moment made it all start to seem strange again. So this whole black leader-of-the-free-world thing really happened, huh?

With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat

By 25 minutes ago

Donald Trump took the oath of office on Friday before a crowd speckled with red, many of them wearing the campaign's famous "Make America Great Again" hats.

Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency

By 26 minutes ago

Women descend on Washington

Many women brought their families to the main Women's March in Washington, D.C., which began with a rally with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Heather Ba from Chapel Hill, N.C., said she came with four generations of her family, including her own 4-year-old son.

"We came to show our disapproval of our new president, and I think also to draw attention to women's issues," Ba said.

Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size

By 54 minutes ago

The Trump Administration spent its first full day in office taking shots at the media and arguing about crowd sizes at Friday's inauguration.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered a fiery broadside against the Fourth Estate from the White House Briefing Room Saturday evening, claiming that reporters had engaged in "deliberately false reporting" in the past 24 hours since President Trump took the oath of office. And, after berating the press, he walked away without taking any questions.

Barbershop: Inauguration and Women's March Travellers

By editor 1 hour ago

Carly Fiorina Says 'We Need To Give Every President A Chance'

By editor 1 hour ago

Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches

By 1 hour ago

Women's Marches Across The Country Highlight Numerous Issues

By & Sarah Bodden 1 hour ago

President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA

By 1 hour ago

What Does Trump's Affordable Care Act Executive Order Do?

By 1 hour ago

Women's Marches Take Place Around The Globe After Inauguration

By 1 hour ago

Politics

Illinois Edition: Weekdays Noon-1 PM and 7-8 PM

Meg Evans Lazare, Debbie Bandy & Keri Tate
Rachel Otwell / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Springfielders Head To DC For 'Women's March On Washington'

The result of the presidential election has caused many people to get more involved politically. On January 21st, the day after president-elect Donald Trump is to be officially sworn in as commander-in-chief, thousands of activists are expected to gather in Washington DC for what's being called the " Women's March on Washington. "

John Cabello

Illinois State Rep. Headed To Inaugural

Midwest Travel: Explore The Titanic In Peoria

Illinois Issues

Jamey Dunn headshot
mattpenning.com / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Illinois Issues: Editor Jamey Dunn Says Goodbye

Jamey Dunn is leaving the position of Illinois Issues editor. In this week ’s Illinois Issues report , she reflects on her time working here and covering state government.

Richard Sitler / The Southern Illinoisan

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Video monitors of commission meeting
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission

More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.

Public Domain

Weak Tax Collection Could Take Illinois' Finances From Bad To Worse

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

Donald Trump Has Plans To Hit The Ground Running. Here's What He Wants To Do

President-elect Donald Trump plans to hit the ground running. He could sign his first executive orders within hours of taking the oath of office. "I've asked my transition team to develop a list of executive actions we can take on Day 1 to restore our laws and bring back our jobs," Trump said in a videotaped message in November. "It's about time." Vice President-elect Mike Pence echoed that message in a meeting with reporters on Thursday. "Our job is to be ready on Day 1," Pence said. "We are...

Repeat After Me: The 35 Most Important Words Of Inauguration Day

For A Garbage Man In Minnesota, 'Trash Tells A Story'