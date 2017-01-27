Top Stories
State Week: (Another) Madigan Enters Budget Fray
Attorney General Lisa Madigan is asking a St. Clair County judge to stop state employees from getting paid without a legal state budget. Could the move force a resolution of Illinois' 19-month budget impasse? Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner gave his annual State of the State address. And Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and President Donald Trump engaged in a multimedia war of words.
Illinois Headlines
Illinois Edition: Weekdays Noon-1 PM and 7-8 PM
Down Times In Farm Country, But Not Yet A Crisis
Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.
Illinois Issues
Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline
Anti-Madigan effort fails to sway House members in speaker election. Commentary - Well! That was quite the anti-climax. After millions of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s dollars and months of Republican vituperation spent demonizing Michael Madigan, the Illinois House voted 66 to 51 last week to make the veteran lawmaker from Chicago’s southwest side speaker of the House for a 17th time. About all the anti-Madigan forces had to show for their week-long “countdown” to inauguration day was a “present” vote...
Trending Stories
Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?
Lindsay Record has been Executive Director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance for more than a decade. Her tenure witnessed a renewed interest on local food and sustainability. And one of the places that was most visible was at farmer’s markets. But the crowds have begun to taper off, at markets in Springfield and other locations in the state.
Featured
In Marriage, A Bond Of Love, Loss And Light
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEvGf_U9soc You may remember Mary Johnson from a 2011 StoryCorps conversation with a man that could have easily been her enemy. She spoke with Oshea Israel, the man who murdered her son, Laramiun Byrd. Mary met Oshea while he was serving time in prison for the crime. After his release, they became close and sparked a remarkable relationship. "My natural son is no longer here. I didn't see him graduate. Now, you're going to college," she said to Oshea back then. ...