State Week: Murmurs Of A Budget Deal
This week, more talk of a potential bipartisan compromise on reaching a budget agreement - in the Senate, at least. Governor Bruce Rauner isn't commenting on it, however. Matt Dietrich of Reboot Illinois and Tony Arnold of WBEZ Public Radio join the panel.
Springfielders Head To DC For 'Women's March On Washington'
The result of the presidential election has caused many people to get more involved politically. On January 21st, the day after president-elect Donald Trump is to be officially sworn in as commander-in-chief, thousands of activists are expected to gather in Washington DC for what's being called the " Women's March on Washington. "
Illinois Issues: Editor Jamey Dunn Says Goodbye
Jamey Dunn is leaving the position of Illinois Issues editor. In this week ’s Illinois Issues report , she reflects on her time working here and covering state government.
Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission
More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.
Donald Trump Has Plans To Hit The Ground Running. Here's What He Wants To Do
President-elect Donald Trump plans to hit the ground running. He could sign his first executive orders within hours of taking the oath of office. "I've asked my transition team to develop a list of executive actions we can take on Day 1 to restore our laws and bring back our jobs," Trump said in a videotaped message in November. "It's about time." Vice President-elect Mike Pence echoed that message in a meeting with reporters on Thursday. "Our job is to be ready on Day 1," Pence said. "We are...