Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017
Nearly 200 new laws go into effect in Illinois on January 1.
Who Is J.B. Pritzker And Why Are Republicans Concerned?
There seems to be no shortage of names being floated as possible Democratic contenders for governor in 2018. One of the wealthiest men in America is among them.
Illinois Issues
Illinois Issues: Top Stories Of 2016
There’s still no budget for Illinois, but some big changes to education policy kicked in this year. As the contentious presidential election played out, several national issues affected the lives of citizens here.
Education Desk: Robbing Peter To Pay Tuition
The ongoing budget impasse means that state funding for colleges and universities will run out Dec. 31. While some schools are fronting the money for students who get state assistance, a recent survey found that others are scooping up students' federal financial aid to fill in the gap. It's a little bit like opening your child's birthday card from grandma, and pocketing the cash.
Debbie Reynolds, Iconic Actress And Singer, Dies At 84
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ew3mtNZFrMY Updated at 1:39 p.m. Thursday Debbie Reynolds, an iconic actress whose career spanned the big screen, the TV screen and the Broadway stage, has died at the age of 84. She died Wednesday, NPR has confirmed — just one day after the death of her daughter , actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds' career stretched for decades. In that time, she starred in more than 50 films, including the musical Singin' in the Rain , as well as two Broadway shows and two TV...