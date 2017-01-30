Top Stories
Muslim Families Join Springfield Trump Protest
Members of Springfield’s Muslim community turned out for a demonstration on Monday against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
More Illinois Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places
The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.
Illinois Issues
Illinois Issues: Left Behind
Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?
Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?
Lindsay Record has been Executive Director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance for more than a decade. Her tenure witnessed a renewed interest on local food and sustainability. And one of the places that was most visible was at farmer’s markets. But the crowds have begun to taper off, at markets in Springfield and other locations in the state.
Not All Fun And Games: New Guidelines Urge Schools To Rethink Recess
What's the best time for students to have recess? Before lunch, or after? What happens if it rains? If students are misbehaving, is it a good idea to punish them by making them sit out recess? Those are just a few of the issues addressed in new guidelines designed to help schools have good recess. The recommendations come from a group called SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) America and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Recess might seem simple — just open...