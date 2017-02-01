Top Stories

padlocked keyboard
Illinois Issues: Hackers Expose Cybersecurity Holes In The State

In 2016, the Illinois Board of Elections and the state Republican Party were victims of cybersecurity breaches. But uncertainty lingers as to what the hackers wanted and whether future attacks can be prevented.

Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

State Week: Employee Pay, Senate Deal, Caterpillar Move

Beth Purvis made her first appearance as Secretary of Education at a School Management Alliance/Vision 2020 event.
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Education Desk: Purvis Proud Of Commission's Process

State Week: Employee Pay, Senate Deal, Caterpillar Move

Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Lawmakers introduced competing plans to make sure state employees can remain on the job even if there's no end to the state budget standoff. Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner is refusing to say whether he approves of the incipient budget compromise being worked out in the state Senate. And what does it say about the future of the downstate economy that Caterpillar Inc. is moving several hundred top jobs from Peoria to the Chicago area?

How Betsy DeVos Became Trump's Least Popular Cabinet Pick

By 10 hours ago

Of all President Trump's Cabinet choices, only one currently seems at serious risk of being denied confirmation by the Senate.

The confirmation of Betsy DeVos as education secretary is a question mark after two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, announced they plan to vote against her.

Budweiser's Super Bowl Ad And The Great Debate Over What It Means To Be An American

By 5 hours ago

"You don't look like you're from around here," a young Adolphus Busch is told as he arrives in America from Germany to pursue his dream of making beer. So begins Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad, released earlier this week into an ongoing political maelstrom over immigration.

Live at the Suggs: Performance / Chat With The Deep Hollow

By Feb 1, 2017
The Deep Hollow perform at NPR Illinois Suggs Performance Studio.
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The Deep Hollow is a Springfield band that has been performing together for three years. Last November they joined us in our Suggs Studio during the 2016 Thank You Fest to play for our donors. 

Why Sanctuary Cities Are Safer

By Jan 29, 2017

In his continued efforts to address the number of undocumented immigrants in the country, President Trump took a harder line against cities and jurisdictions whose mayors have said they won't cooperate with his plans to enlist their police forces to help the federal government round up undocumented immigrants.

Kansas City Clergyman Seeks Way To Pastor Across The Political Divide

By 1 hour ago

Clergy across the country are sermonizing about events in Washington, D.C.

For Rev. Adam Hamilton, that is both a challenge and an obligation.

Hamilton founded the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Kansas in 1990, hoping to attract what he describes as thinking Christians with little or no engagement with their faith. The congregation began meeting in the chapel of a funeral home.

Tift Merritt On World Cafe

By 2 hours ago

North Carolina singer-songwriter Tift Merritt arrived at our session with her new daughter, Jean, in tow. Jean's one of at least three new things in her life: She also has a new album, Stitch Of The World, and a new partner in pedal-steel guitarist Eric Heywood.

Is Trump Tweeting From a 'Secure' Smartphone? The White House Won't Say

By 2 hours ago

For some time, the public has known that Donald Trump does a lot of his tweeting himself, from the account @realDonaldTrump, and from an Android smartphone. But many cybersecurity experts believed that would change once Trump took the oath of office, because White House-approved communication devices are much more secured — and stripped down — than the smartphones the rest of us use.

'Wheeler' Follows Life And Career Of Little-Known Country Music Singer

By 2 hours ago

Beyoncé, Bandcamp And Bob Dylan: The Week In Music News

By 2 hours ago

With stories about politics and international affairs dominating the news cycle, it can be easy to miss what's going on in the world of music. To help with that, NPR Music has a Friday roundup of what was on its radar this week.

That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old

By editor 2 hours ago

A terrorist video released on Friday by the Pentagon to show what it called intelligence gleaned by the recent raid in Yemen actually was made about 10 years ago, it acknowledged.

Defense officials cancelled a briefing they had called to discuss the value of the information recovered from Yemen and took the video off the website of the U.S. Central Command. They circulated clips from a video that showed how to prepare explosives without knowing it had already been public.

State Department Says Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked Under Travel Order

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 6:10 p.m. ET

The U.S. State Department says "roughly 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked" as a result of President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order barring refugees from seven countries.

That number is considerably lower than the number given by a Justice Department attorney, who said today in federal court in Virginia that 100,000 visas were revoked as a result of the order, as Carmel Delshad of member station WAMU reported.

Federal Courts Consider Legal Challenges To Trump's Immigration Ban

By 3 hours ago

Trump Adviser Attempts To Recover From 'Bowling Green Massacre' Gaffe

By editor 3 hours ago

Past Due
A commitment by NPR Illinois to cover the state's historic budget impasse and what it means to you.

The First 100 Days

The Ford House in Aurora, Kane County
Illinois Historic Preservation Agency

More Illinois Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.

MAP students from St. Xavier University lobbied lawmakers at the Thompson Center in Chicago last February.
St. Xavier University

Without MAP, Students Have Nowhere To Go

Woman shopping produce at Farmer's Market
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?

KENT KRIEGSHAUSER / GALESBURG REGISTER-MAIL

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?

Protester wearing oversize Madigan mascot head.
Illinois Policy Institute

Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Dana Boente headshot
U.S. Department of Justice

Illinois Native Now Serving As Acting U.S. Attorney General

President Trump’s decision to fire Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has also elevated a central Illinois native to the top law enforcement position.

Flickr user spDuchamp (Creative Commons)

Report: Bleak Future For Illinois Economy

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

headshots of Rep. Cheri Bustos, Rep. Rodney Davis, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Darin LaHood, Rep. John Shimkus
U.S. House, U.S. Senate

Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order - Congress Tracker

On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move, described as "protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," sparked protests around the country from refugee advocates and others as people with previously valid visas were detained at airports.

Oscar Documentaries And A Foreign Language Film We Loved

'From Being Alone To A Whole Family,' An Iraqi Interpreter's Dream Fulfilled