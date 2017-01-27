Top Stories

Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

State Week: (Another) Madigan Enters Budget Fray

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is asking a St. Clair County judge to stop state employees from getting paid without a legal state budget. Could the move force a resolution of Illinois' 19-month budget impasse? Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner gave his annual State of the State address. And Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and President Donald Trump engaged in a multimedia war of words.

John Cullerton and Christine Radogno
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Senate Leaders: Not Backing Off 'Grand Bargain'

Workers removing Maytag sign from building in Galesburg.
Kent Kriegshauser / Galesburg Register-Mail

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

State Week: (Another) Madigan Enters Budget Fray

By , & Jan 27, 2017
State Week logo
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Attorney General Lisa Madigan is asking a St. Clair County judge to stop state employees from getting paid without a legal state budget. Could the move force a resolution of Illinois' 19-month budget impasse?

Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner gave his annual State of the State address. And Rauner, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and President Donald Trump engaged in a multimedia war of words.

Without MAP, Students Have Nowhere To Go

By Jan 27, 2017
Courtesy of St. Xavier University

The ongoing state budget impasse, now in its second year, has been particularly tough for low-income college students who rely on the state’s Monetary Award Program -- known as the MAP grant -- to help cover tuition. The state has delivered only a fraction of the money promised for those grants, and schools have had to choose between covering the grants using their own reserves or billing the students. The latter choice leaves campus financial aid officers with the task of breaking the bad news to students. We asked Sue Swisher, executive director of financial aid at St. Xavier University in Chicago, to tell us how those conversations go.

 

Can New DNA Science Help Keep Our Fish Safe?

By Jes Burns 10 hours ago

Biologist Shaun Clements stands in the winter mist in a coastal Oregon forest, holding a small vial of clear liquid.

"We should be safe mixing it now, right?" he asks his colleague, Kevin Weitemier, above the sound of a rushing stream a few feet away.

Weitemier brings a second vial, full of stream water. In deliberate, seemingly choreographed movements, they pour the liquid back and forth between the small containers, mixing two, then three times — never spilling a drop.

Live At The Suggs: Chat With Ellyn Thorson & Geoff Leathers

By Jan 26, 2017
Geoff Leathers & Ellyn Thorson perform at NPR Illinois
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

During our 2016 Thank You Fest at the station, we were joined by two young, emerging musicians.

Why Sanctuary Cities Are Safer

By 10 hours ago

In his continued efforts to address the number of undocumented immigrants in the country, President Trump took a harder line against cities and jurisdictions whose mayors have said they won't cooperate with his plans to enlist their police forces to help the federal government round up undocumented immigrants.

Trump Aims For Big Splash In Taking On Terror Fight

By 22 minutes ago

Barack Obama spent much of his tenure scaling back the high-profile "war on terror" he inherited from George W. Bush. In a few short days, President Trump has again set the U.S. on more visible and confrontational course in dealing with the threat of terrorism.

Trump has temporarily frozen immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries, igniting protests outside the White House and at airports around the country.

'Big Brutus,' World's Largest Electric Shovel Turned Into Museum

By editor 44 minutes ago

Dispatches Of Discontent: Protesters Of Immigration Ban Take To The Streets

By 2 hours ago

Updated at 4:52 p.m. ET

They began Saturday as a series of pop-up demonstrations outside several major airports. But by Sunday, the protests against President Trump's temporary immigration freeze had leapt from those airports to squares and plazas in cities across the U.S.

Outside the White House, in Boston's Copley Square and Battery Park in New York City, immigrant advocacy groups have organized protests to register their discontent with the executive order Trump signed Friday.

Trump Administration Officials Defend Immigration Executive Order

By editor 2 hours ago

Crowds In Boston Protest Immigration Ban

By editor 2 hours ago

Center for Immigration Studies Executive Director Supports Trump's Immigration Ban

By editor 2 hours ago

5 Questions About The Law And Trump's Immigration Order

By 3 hours ago

President Trump's executive order on immigration late Friday ignited nationwide protests — and a slew of legal challenges.

At least four federal judges across the country have blocked part of the order and temporarily ensured refugees and travelers who reached U.S. soil would not be deported.

Here's an explanation of what happened so far and what could come next.

FACT CHECK: Trump Tweets On Christians, ISIS And Vetting Miss The Bigger Picture

By 3 hours ago

Hundreds were detained at airports around the country Saturday in a chaotic and confusing day following President Trump's Friday night executive order temporarily banning Muslims from seven countries.

It spurred protests and backlash — even from some in Trump's own party, for either mismanagement of the rollout of the order or for the values it represents.

With National Security Council Shakeup, Steve Bannon Gets A Seat At The Table

By 4 hours ago

President Trump has reorganized the National Security Council by elevating his chief strategist Steve Bannon and demoting the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, Bannon will join the NSC's principals committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon.

Tech Executives Fiercely Criticize Trump Immigration Order

By 4 hours ago

Leaders in the U.S. technology sector say President Trump's executive order banning immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries will sow confusion in their businesses and undercut the diversity that has been a linchpin of the industry's growth.

The CEOs of Google, Twitter, Facebook and Apple all issued statements condemning the ban and complaining that the order was pushed through so quickly it left great uncertainty about the status of some of their best employees.

Down Times In Farm Country, But Not Yet A Crisis

Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.

Book Goes Behind The Scenes Of Blagojevich Impeachment

Lawyer: This Is How You Cut Illinois Pensions ...

Protester wearing oversize Madigan mascot head.
Illinois Policy Institute

Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline

Anti-Madigan effort fails to sway House members in speaker election. Commentary - Well! That was quite the anti-climax. After millions of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s dollars and months of Republican vituperation spent demonizing Michael Madigan, the Illinois House voted 66 to 51 last week to make the veteran lawmaker from Chicago’s southwest side speaker of the House for a 17th time. About all the anti-Madigan forces had to show for their week-long “countdown” to inauguration day was a “present” vote...

Richard Sitler / The Southern Illinoisan

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

nprillinois

Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?

Lindsay Record has been Executive Director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance for more than a decade. Her tenure witnessed a renewed interest on local food and sustainability. And one of the places that was most visible was at farmer’s markets. But the crowds have begun to taper off, at markets in Springfield and other locations in the state.

Daniel Biss speaking to group
Office of state Sen. Daniel Biss

Education Desk: Biss Brings Pensions Into Ed Funding Debate

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

In Marriage, A Bond Of Love, Loss And Light

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEvGf_U9soc You may remember Mary Johnson from a 2011 StoryCorps conversation with a man that could have easily been her enemy. She spoke with Oshea Israel, the man who murdered her son, Laramiun Byrd. Mary met Oshea while he was serving time in prison for the crime. After his release, they became close and sparked a remarkable relationship. "My natural son is no longer here. I didn't see him graduate. Now, you're going to college," she said to Oshea back then. ...

Gov. Bruce Rauner headshot
State of Illinois

Governor's State Of The State Address - Read And Listen

Whitehouse with Indivisible program logo in front.
WNYC

Mission Control: A New President