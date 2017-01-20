Top Stories
Governor's State Of The State Address - Read And Listen
Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his State of the State Address before a joint session of the General Assembly.
Down Times In Farm Country, But Not Yet A Crisis
Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.
Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline
Anti-Madigan effort fails to sway House members in speaker election. Commentary - Well! That was quite the anti-climax. After millions of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s dollars and months of Republican vituperation spent demonizing Michael Madigan, the Illinois House voted 66 to 51 last week to make the veteran lawmaker from Chicago’s southwest side speaker of the House for a 17th time. About all the anti-Madigan forces had to show for their week-long “countdown” to inauguration day was a “present” vote...
Education Desk: Biss Brings Pensions Into Ed Funding Debate
The last time the General Assembly tried to make school funding more equitable across Illinois, the legislation got derailed largely due to a fight over teacher pensions. Now pensions have cropped up again, this time in a bipartisan commission working to overhaul the school funding formula.
Mission Control: A New President
The, at least, octennial time of transition is upon us. The first 100 days of a presidency may have decreased in productivity but they are still likely to see change from the previous administration ( Julia Azari, A President's First 100 Days Really Do Matter, fivethirtyeight.com ). Already, the Trump administration is very active. NPR Illinois continues its commitment to explain Illinois by informing, analyzing, and engaging you on how the Trump administration will change life in Illinois....