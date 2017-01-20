Top Stories

Governor's State Of The State Address - Read And Listen

Governor Bruce Rauner delivered his State of the State Address before a joint session of the General Assembly.

flickr/Paul Sableman

Business Report: Two-Way Downtown Traffic ; Plan For 3 A.M. Bars; Walgreens Store Closing

nprillinois

Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?

As Rauner Touts Accomplishments, Dems Hear 'Alternative Facts'

By 1 hour ago
Gov. Bruce Rauner
Illinois Information Service

Gov. Bruce Rauner struck an upbeat tone in his third State of the State address Wednesday.

He also tried to project an image of someone willing to compromise — but in such a way that Democrats say he glossed over his own role in the crisis that’s hobbling Illinois government.

TRANSCRIPT: The most important phrase in politics this week comes not from Illinois but Washington, D.C. It happened Sunday on “Meet the Press,” when Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway was asked why the President's press secretary lied to reporters in his first full day on the job.

Finding Words in Paint: How Artists See Dyslexia

By 20 hours ago

"I understand things visually, by finding them in paint. I don't know if my dyslexia causes me to be this way, but I have a feeling it does." — Rachel Deane, painter.

We know lots of facts about dyslexia: It's the most common reading disorder. It changes the way millions of people read and process information.

But we know much less about how it feels to people who have it. How it shapes your self-image, your confidence and how people see and react to you.

And so I reached out to some really creative people — artists who have dyslexia — to talk about this.

If These Trees Don't Get Time To Chill, Farmers Will Be Out On A Limb

By Ezra David Romero 14 hours ago

Tom Coleman is busy pruning branches off pistachio trees that aren't budding at an orchard just north of Fresno, Calif. He farms and manages more than 8,000 acres of pistachios across the state.

"Here's an example of some hanging down nuts from last year that just wouldn't come off because of the position on the tree, so we want to remove that," says Coleman.

A Talk With Jazz Inspired's Judy Carmichael

By Jan 20, 2017
Judy Carmichael.com

UIS' Yona Stamatis talks with Judy Carmichael, host of the public radio program Jazz Inspired, about jazz, the show, and her recent album - Can You Love Once More?

Listen to Jazz Inspired Saturday Nights at 11:00pm on 91.9FM.

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

By 4 hours ago
Kent Kriegshauser / Galesburg Register-Mail

Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?

Chad Broughton, then a sociologist at Knox College, watched closely when Galesburg’s major employer, Maytag, shuttered its factory in 2004, taking $61 million out of the western Illinois city’s economy. He compares the impact to a circulatory system becoming anemic.

As Wall Moves Forward, Mexico's President Mulls Canceling U.S. Trip

By 8 minutes ago

Mexicans reacted angrily to President Trump's executive order — which among many things directed the U.S. government to begin immediate construction of a border wall.

Mexican lawmakers are urging President Enrique Peña Nieto to cancel his scheduled visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 31.

Peña Nieto has not said whether he will cancel the meeting.

Mary Tyler Moore: On Her Own, Single And Singular

By 8 minutes ago

Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday, wasn't just beloved. She was the kind of beloved where they build you a statue. Moore's statue is in Minneapolis, where her best-known character, Mary Richards of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, worked for the fictional television station WJM. She'd already won two Emmys playing Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, but Moore cemented her icon status when Mary Richards walked into that job interview. Even if she got off to a rough start with Lou Grant, her soon to be boss, who kept a bottle of whiskey in his desk.

Republicans Plan Next Move At Philadelphia Retreat

By 8 minutes ago

Immigrants Greet New Trump Rules With Protest And Worry

By 8 minutes ago

House Intelligence Committee To Investigate Russia And Election

By editor 8 minutes ago

How A Law Is Implemented Depends On A President's Rules

By 8 minutes ago

Head Of Border Patrol Union On Trump's Wall Plans

By editor 8 minutes ago

Investors Looks To Profit Off Of Trump's Tweets About Companies

By editor 8 minutes ago

After Massive Marches, Activists Look To 'Channel Energy' At Local Level

By editor 8 minutes ago

California Attorney General Vows To 'Defend' State's Residents Against Trump Policies

By editor 8 minutes ago

This I Beleive Illinois

The First 100 Days

Down Times In Farm Country, But Not Yet A Crisis

Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.

Book Goes Behind The Scenes Of Blagojevich Impeachment

Lawyer: This Is How You Cut Illinois Pensions ...

Protester wearing oversize Madigan mascot head.
Illinois Policy Institute

Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline

Anti-Madigan effort fails to sway House members in speaker election. Commentary - Well! That was quite the anti-climax. After millions of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s dollars and months of Republican vituperation spent demonizing Michael Madigan, the Illinois House voted 66 to 51 last week to make the veteran lawmaker from Chicago’s southwest side speaker of the House for a 17th time. About all the anti-Madigan forces had to show for their week-long “countdown” to inauguration day was a “present” vote...

Richard Sitler / The Southern Illinoisan

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Daniel Biss speaking to group
Office of state Sen. Daniel Biss

Education Desk: Biss Brings Pensions Into Ed Funding Debate

The last time the General Assembly tried to make school funding more equitable across Illinois, the legislation got derailed largely due to a fight over teacher pensions. Now pensions have cropped up again, this time in a bipartisan commission working to overhaul the school funding formula.

Meg Evans Lazare, Debbie Bandy & Keri Tate
Rachel Otwell / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Springfielders Head To DC For 'Women's March On Washington'

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

Whitehouse with Indivisible program logo in front.
WNYC

Mission Control: A New President

The, at least, octennial time of transition is upon us. The first 100 days of a presidency may have decreased in productivity but they are still likely to see change from the previous administration ( Julia Azari, A President's First 100 Days Really Do Matter, fivethirtyeight.com ). Already, the Trump administration is very active. NPR Illinois continues its commitment to explain Illinois by informing, analyzing, and engaging you on how the Trump administration will change life in Illinois....

Some Firms Are Harnessing Trump's Tweets As A Marketing Strategy

A Club Performance From 1960s Detroit Holds One Key To Motown's Success