padlocked keyboard
Illinois Issues: Hackers Expose Cybersecurity Holes In The State

In 2016, the Illinois Board of Elections and the state Republican Party were victims of cybersecurity breaches. But uncertainty lingers as to what the hackers wanted and whether future attacks can be prevented.

State Week logo
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

State Week: Employee Pay, Senate Deal, Caterpillar Move

Beth Purvis made her first appearance as Secretary of Education at a School Management Alliance/Vision 2020 event.
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Education Desk: Purvis Proud Of Commission's Process

Statehouse

By , & Feb 3, 2017
State Week logo
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Lawmakers introduced competing plans to make sure state employees can remain on the job even if there's no end to the state budget standoff. Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner is refusing to say whether he approves of the incipient budget compromise being worked out in the state Senate. And what does it say about the future of the downstate economy that Caterpillar Inc. is moving several hundred top jobs from Peoria to the Chicago area?

Education Desk

Travel Ban Keeps Scientists Out of the Lab

By 8 hours ago

The scientific community has been roiled by the Trump travel ban.

Like tens of thousands of residents of the seven Muslim majority countries, scientists have been stranded — cut off from their labs, worried they won't be able to attend upcoming conferences. And even though the ban has been temporarily reversed by a court order, they are uncertain about what the future holds — and the implications for their work.

Consider the case of Ph.D. candidate Hanan Isweiri. She left her lab at Colorado State University to fly home to Libya after the death of her father.

Health+Harvest Desk

Chasing A Dream Built On Dairy, This Master Of Milk Came Home

By Feb 4, 2017

Mike McCloskey, who runs one of the biggest dairy operations in America, is driving down a road in Puerto Rico in an unusually reflective mood.

"This is a full circle-type story, right?" he muses. "I was raised here, had such a fantastic childhood." He ticks off other way stations in his life: Mexico, California, New Mexico, and Indiana. Along the way, McCloskey built an empire of milk. Now, the dairy business has brought him back home again.

Arts & Life

Live at the Suggs: Performance / Chat With The Deep Hollow

By Feb 1, 2017
The Deep Hollow perform at NPR Illinois Suggs Performance Studio.
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The Deep Hollow is a Springfield band that has been performing together for three years. Last November they joined us in our Suggs Studio during the 2016 Thank You Fest to play for our donors. 

Equity

Why Sanctuary Cities Are Safer

By Jan 29, 2017

In his continued efforts to address the number of undocumented immigrants in the country, President Trump took a harder line against cities and jurisdictions whose mayors have said they won't cooperate with his plans to enlist their police forces to help the federal government round up undocumented immigrants.

With Trump's Travel Ban Blocked, Visa-Holders, Refugees Scramble to Board Flights

By & Jane Arraf 3 hours ago

A federal appeals court denied President Donald Trump's attempt to restore his travel ban on refugees and visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries Sunday morning, sending people scrambling to board planes while it's legal once again for them to enter the country.

A Small Business Owner On Trump's Plans For Small Businesses

By editor 7 hours ago

Looking At The Ideological Argument For 'Trumpism'

By editor 7 hours ago

A History Of Supreme Court Nominations, And Fights Over Confirmations

By 7 hours ago

The Evangelical Response To Trump

By editor 7 hours ago

Hundreds Protest Trump At California Congressman's Town Hall

By Katie Orr 7 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters descended on a town hall meeting hosted by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock on Saturday, peppering him with questions and putting him on notice that they didn't want him falling in line with the Trump administration.

Courts And Trump Administration Clash Over Immigration Order

By 7 hours ago

Court Requests And Orders In A Busy Weekend In Politics

By 7 hours ago

Reading '300 Arguments' Is Like Jumping In Someone's Mind

By editor 7 hours ago

Past Due
A commitment by NPR Illinois to cover the state's historic budget impasse and what it means to you.

The First 100 Days

WATCH: As SNL Takes On Trump's Team, Sean Spicer Gets His Roast

By 5 hours ago

WARNING: Some of the jokes in the scene above easily qualify as adult humor, and may not be appropriate for younger readers.

The Politics Of The Super Bowl

By editor 7 hours ago

Illinois Edition: Weekdays Noon-1 PM and 7-8 PM

The Ford House in Aurora, Kane County
Illinois Historic Preservation Agency

More Illinois Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.

MAP students from St. Xavier University lobbied lawmakers at the Thompson Center in Chicago last February.
St. Xavier University

Without MAP, Students Have Nowhere To Go

Woman shopping produce at Farmer's Market
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?

Illinois Issues

KENT KRIEGSHAUSER / GALESBURG REGISTER-MAIL

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?

Protester wearing oversize Madigan mascot head.
Illinois Policy Institute

Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Dana Boente headshot
U.S. Department of Justice

Illinois Native Now Serving As Acting U.S. Attorney General

President Trump’s decision to fire Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has also elevated a central Illinois native to the top law enforcement position.

Flickr user spDuchamp (Creative Commons)

Report: Bleak Future For Illinois Economy

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

headshots of Rep. Cheri Bustos, Rep. Rodney Davis, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Darin LaHood, Rep. John Shimkus
U.S. House, U.S. Senate

Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order - Congress Tracker

On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move, described as "protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," sparked protests around the country from refugee advocates and others as people with previously valid visas were detained at airports.

Oscar Documentaries And A Foreign Language Film We Loved

