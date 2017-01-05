Top Stories
Top Senators Said To Be Negotiating An End To Illinois' Budget Stalemate
Illinois legislators return to Springfield Monday. Disagreements between Democrats and Republicans have left state government without a full budget for more than 18 months — though Senate leaders are now said be trying to hammer out a compromise.
Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission
More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.
Campus communities in the state feel the consequences of drastic higher education cuts.
Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017
Nearly 200 new laws go into effect in Illinois on January 1.
At Golden Globes, Meryl Streep Takes On Donald Trump
Buzzed-about projects like the musical film La La Land and FX's TV comedy Atlanta won big at Sunday's Golden Globe awards. But the most powerful moment of the night belonged to Meryl Streep, who used her acceptance speech for the honorary Cecil B. deMille Award of the 2017 Golden Globes , to deliver a harsh rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump and to advocate for press freedom. Recalling the moment Trump mocked a disabled reporter from The New York Times during a campaign rally, Streep...