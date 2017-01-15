Top Stories
Education Desk: School Funding Commission Working Toward Consensus
On Wednesday, state senators filed a package of bills designed to break the partisan logjam that's led to the state going more than 18 months without a budget. The first of those bills deals with changing the school funding formula, and the commission charged with accomplishing that task appears headed toward a compromise.
No Regrets for Sullivan as He Leaves Illinois Senate
State Senator John Sullivan (D-Rushville) smiled broadly as he strode into the Tri States Public Radio studios for an interview on Friday, January 6. He's clearly at ease with his decision to step down from the Legislature after 14 years.
Illinois Issues: Editor Jamey Dunn Says Goodbye
Jamey Dunn is leaving the position of Illinois Issues editor. In this week ’s Illinois Issues report , she reflects on her time working here and covering state government.
Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission
More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.
