Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

Nearly 200 new laws go into effect in Illinois on January 1.

President-elect Donald Trump, Gov. Bruce Rauner, and House Speaker Michael Madigan
Trump by Michael Vadon/Flickr, Rauner and Madigan by Brian Mackey/NPR Illinois

Voices In The News 2016

More Illinois Voters Took A Pass On Presidential Race

State Week: 2016 Year In Review

By , , , & Dec 30, 2016
A year-end overview of 2016, in which Illinois finds itself in much the same situation as it was 12 months ago, but with an even deeper budget hole and increasingly dire straits for social services and higher education.

Living In America 101: When Refugees Arrive, What Do They Need To Learn?

By 18 hours ago

I was standing by the airport exit, debating whether to get a snack, when a young man with a round face approached me.

I focused hard to decipher his words. In a thick accent, he asked me to help him find his suitcase.

As we walked to baggage claim, I learned his name: Edward Murinzi. This was his very first plane trip. A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, he'd just arrived to begin his American life.

Russians Toast The New Year With Elaborate Cocktails, Not Vodka

By 9 hours ago

The Scene On Two Successful Seasons (And Shelving) Of The Studio Show

By & Scott Faingold Dec 22, 2016

Given the breadth of the output of work -- (21 episodes!) it seems impossible it's been just a year since The Studio Show premiered. The goal originally was to create a program for public access. Instead it's become a web-based showcase of Springfield talent including short films, musical performances, a mini-series and much more. The crew now has a new vision, as we hear on this episode.

Code Switch Suggests: Books, Movies, Music For A Midwinter's Night

By Dec 23, 2016

It's the holidays. You maybe have some time off, and you're maybe thinking that, between doing all those end-of-year things you swear you're going to do before you return to work in January, maybe you're going to take a minute for yourself.

Barbershop: 2016 Is Almost Over, But Was It Really The Worst?

By 9 hours ago

Syria And Russia Among Major International Stories Of 2016

By editor 9 hours ago

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Reflects On A Tumultuous Year

By editor 9 hours ago

MICHEL MARTIN, BYLINE: It's New Year's Eve, the last day of the year, so we thought we'd spend this hour reflecting on the year that was by checking back in with some of the people we spoke with throughout the year to hear their reflections and their hopes for the coming year.

J.B. Pritzker headshot
JBPritzker.com

Who Is J.B. Pritzker And Why Are Republicans Concerned?

There seems to be no shortage of names being floated as possible Democratic contenders for governor in 2018. One of the wealthiest men in America is among them.

Report: Many Pharmacists Fail To Warn Of Toxic Drug Interactions
Illinois Teacher Gains International Attention For His Art About Syria

Illinois Issues: Top Stories Of 2016

There’s still no budget for Illinois, but some big changes to education policy kicked in this year. As the contentious presidential election played out, several national issues affected the lives of citizens here.

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Education Desk: Robbing Peter To Pay Tuition

The ongoing budget impasse means that state funding for colleges and universities will run out Dec. 31. While some schools are fronting the money for students who get state assistance, a recent survey found that others are scooping up students' federal financial aid to fill in the gap. It's a little bit like opening your child's birthday card from grandma, and pocketing the cash.

Rauner To AFSCME: Accept Offer Or Pay $2m Per Day

Actor And Activist Jesse Williams: 'I'm Certain I'm Making A Difference'

By 9 hours ago

As 2016 comes to a close, we wanted to take the time to hear from a few people whose words and actions influenced the nation this year.

One such person is actor and activist Jesse Williams. Many may know him as Jackson Avery, one of the many good-looking doctors on Shonda Rhimes' long running medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

In addition to starring in Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams dabbles in a lot of things: He's launched two mobile apps, hosts a basketball podcast and is in the midst of filing a remake of the 1990 thriller Jacob's Ladder.

Underwear, Dolls And More: Latin American New Year's Traditions

By editor 9 hours ago

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

French Law Giving Workers 'The Right To Disconnect' Goes Into Effect

By Maggie Penman 9 hours ago

If you've been glued to your smart phone checking work email throughout the holiday season, you might want to consider relocating. French workers will have the "right to disconnect" outside of work hours, thanks to a new law going into effect Jan. 1.

Companies with more than 50 employees will be obligated to set up hours — normally during the evening and weekend — when staff are not to send or respond to emails.

How To Talk About A Significant Other's Weight

By WBUR and NPR Staff 10 hours ago

Dear Sugar Radio is a weekly podcast from member station WBUR. Hosts Steve Almond and Cheryl Strayed offer "radical empathy" and advice on everything from relationships and parenthood to dealing with drug problems or anxiety.

U.N. Security Council Supports Russia-Turkey Peace Efforts In Syria

By Maggie Penman 10 hours ago

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday in support of the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the violence in Syria and "jump-start" a political process.

World Leaders Welcome New Year With Messages Of Reconciliation — Or Not

By Maggie Penman 12 hours ago

The final days of 2016 made for a dramatic time in diplomacy.

Debbie Reynolds, Iconic Actress And Singer, Dies At 84

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ew3mtNZFrMY Updated at 1:39 p.m. Thursday Debbie Reynolds, an iconic actress whose career spanned the big screen, the TV screen and the Broadway stage, has died at the age of 84. She died Wednesday, NPR has confirmed — just one day after the death of her daughter , actress Carrie Fisher. Reynolds' career stretched for decades. In that time, she starred in more than 50 films, including the musical Singin' in the Rain , as well as two Broadway shows and two TV...

Is It Possible To Die Of Grief?

For The Man With A Thousand Sorries, Apologizing Became Second Nature