Top Stories
Illinois Issues: Hackers Expose Cybersecurity Holes In The State
In 2016, the Illinois Board of Elections and the state Republican Party were victims of cybersecurity breaches. But uncertainty lingers as to what the hackers wanted and whether future attacks can be prevented.
Illinois Headlines
More Illinois Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places
The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.
Illinois Issues
Illinois Issues: Left Behind
Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?
Trending Stories
Illinois Native Now Serving As Acting U.S. Attorney General
President Trump’s decision to fire Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has also elevated a central Illinois native to the top law enforcement position.
Featured
Trump's Refugee And Immigration Executive Order - Congress Tracker
On January 27, President Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move, described as "protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," sparked protests around the country from refugee advocates and others as people with previously valid visas were detained at airports.