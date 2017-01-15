Top Stories

Courtesy of Sen. Karen McConnaughay

Education Desk: School Funding Commission Working Toward Consensus

On Wednesday, state senators filed a package of bills designed to break the partisan logjam that's led to the state going more than 18 months without a budget. The first of those bills deals with changing the school funding formula, and the commission charged with accomplishing that task appears headed toward a compromise.

Wikimedia Commons

In Wake of Chicago Violence, Continuing Push For Tougher Gun Possession Laws

Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

State Week: A New General Assembly Faces The Same Old Problems

In Wake of Chicago Violence, Continuing Push For Tougher Gun Possession Laws

By 4 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons

After last year’s historic violence in parts of Chicago, a group of state legislators are once again pushing for tougher gun possession laws.

The proposal would ratchet up minimum prison sentences for people who illegally carry a gun.

The ACLU of Illinois opposes the legislation in part because it says it would target the act of carrying a gun, not shooting it.

How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'

By editor 3 hours ago

Sixty-three years after the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, many schools across the country either remain segregated or have re-segregated.

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross that when it comes to school segregation, separate is never truly equal.

Bountiful Beach Buffet: Fresh Seaweed Is Making Waves Among Foragers

By Joy Lanzendorfer Jan 15, 2017

As seaweed continues to gain popularity for its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility, more people are skipping the dried stuff in the grocery store and going straight to the source: the ocean itself.

At low tide on West Coast beaches, foragers hop between rocks looking for bladderwrack, sea lettuce and Irish moss to take home with them. Sea vegetable foraging has become so common, in fact, that you can take a class to learn what to harvest and what to avoid.

The Scene Visits 'Heathers: The Musical'

By & Scott Faingold Jan 12, 2017
Rachel Otwell / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

This week Rachel and Scott visit The Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield during a rehearsal for Heathers: The Musical, which opens this weekend and is for three days only. It's based on the movie, a cult hit from the eighties, which stars Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. 

Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

By Jan 6, 2017
kids in gymnasium
The Outlet

The Outlet in Springfield is a non-profit organization that mentors fatherless male youth ages 8 thru 22 and helps them make responsible decisions and explore their talents. It also hosts events meant to bridge the gap between police and the community at large.

Democrats Have Lost Focus, A Candidate To Lead The DNC Says

By editor 2 hours ago

National Security Adviser Rice Evaluates Administration's Wins And Losses

By editor 3 hours ago

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 4 hours ago

No Regrets for Sullivan as He Leaves Illinois Senate

State Senator John Sullivan (D-Rushville) smiled broadly as he strode into the Tri States Public Radio studios for an interview on Friday, January 6. He's clearly at ease with his decision to step down from the Legislature after 14 years.

Why Is The Opioid Epidemic Hitting Rural America Especially Hard?

kids in gymnasium
The Outlet

Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

Jamey Dunn headshot
mattpenning.com / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Illinois Issues: Editor Jamey Dunn Says Goodbye

Jamey Dunn is leaving the position of Illinois Issues editor. In this week ’s Illinois Issues report , she reflects on her time working here and covering state government.

Richard Sitler / The Southern Illinoisan

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Video monitors of commission meeting
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission

More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.

Public Domain

Weak Tax Collection Could Take Illinois' Finances From Bad To Worse

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

Bobby Rush Remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

By 1 hour ago

Bobby Rush is one of the last living blues legends of his generation. He toured the South and the chitlin' circuit in the '50s and was often forced to perform music behind a curtain for white audiences. Shortly before the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Rush heard through fellow Chicago bluesman J.B.

Lollygagging Swan Ties Up Commuter Train Tracks For 2 Miles

By editor 1 hour ago

San Diego Chargers' Fans Look To Erase Bolt Tattoos

By editor 1 hour ago

Democrats Have Lost Focus, A Candidate To Lead The DNC Says

By editor 2 hours ago

'Meaning of Michelle' Essays Celebrate First Lady's Realness

By 2 hours ago

Number Of Female Directors Is On The Decline, Study Says

By 3 hours ago

National Security Adviser Rice Evaluates Administration's Wins And Losses

By editor 3 hours ago

After 15 Inaugurations, Why Brotman's Voice Won't Be Heard This Year

By editor 4 hours ago

You Can Now Enter The 2017 Tiny Desk Contest

The 2017 Tiny Desk Contest is now open! Starting today, I'll be watching your videos in search of the next great undiscovered artist to play at the Tiny Desk. And I won't be doing it alone. Our team of judges includes these fantastic musicians: Anthony Hamilton Miguel BANKS Trey Anastasio of Phish Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM I'll also be joined by Rita Houston of WFUV , Stas THEE Boss of KEXP , Talia Schlanger of WXPN 's World Cafe and Robin Hilton, my co-host on All Songs Considered . We're...

When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them

For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room