John Cullerton
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Top Senators Said To Be Negotiating An End To Illinois' Budget Stalemate

Illinois legislators return to Springfield Monday. Disagreements between Democrats and Republicans have left state government without a full budget for more than 18 months — though Senate leaders are now said be trying to hammer out a compromise.

Carter Staley / NPR Illinois

Education Desk: Community Colleges Get Emergency Aid

Wikimedia / Damonsacks

Past Due: SJ-R's Dean Olsen Covers Budget Impasse Effects On Patients & Doctors

Statehouse

Education Desk

'Schools Can Save Lives': An Exit Interview With The U.S. Education Secretary

By 7 hours ago

He didn't have long. Education Secretary John B. King Jr. was confirmed by the Senate in March 2016 after President Obama's long-serving secretary, Arne Duncan, stepped down at the end of 2015. No matter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, King knew that Obama would be out in a year and replaced by a president who, regardless of party, would almost certainly replace him.

Health+Harvest Desk

Bears Ears Monument Is A Win For Tribal Food Sovereignty. Will Trump Undo It?

By Kristina Johnson 44 minutes ago

Seven years ago, the Navajo tribal council in southeastern Utah started mapping the secret sites where medicine men and women forage for healing plants and native people source wild foods. They wanted to make a case for protecting the landscape known as Bears Ears, a place not only sacred to their tribe, but to many other tribes in the region, going back thousands of years.

Arts & Life

The Scene Gets Literary

By & Scott Faingold Jan 5, 2017

This week we hear an appearance on This American Life by author Roxane Gay. Perhaps most well known for her collection of essays, Bad Feminist, Gay recently released a collection of short fiction stories called Difficult Women. We preview that, and Scott pays homage to one of his favorite poets, Steven Jesse Bernstein. Tune in!

Equity

Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

By Jan 6, 2017
courtesy

The Outlet in Springfield is a non-profit organization that mentors fatherless male youth ages 8 thru 22 and helps them make responsible decisions and explore their talents. It also hosts events meant to bridge the gap between police and the community at large.

Politics

Sen. Kaine Weighs In On Obamacare And Russian Hacking Hearing

By editor 5 hours ago

Why Generals Need Congressional Waivers To Become Defense Secretary

By 5 hours ago

Trump Has Yet To Acknowledge Intelligence Reports On Russian Hacking

By editor 7 hours ago

Illinois Edition: Weekdays Noon-1 PM and 7-8 PM

Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois

Education Desk: Manar Loses Patience With School Funding Commission

More than any other state in the country, Illinois relies on property taxes to fund public schools. As a result, districts in prosperous areas can spend a lot more per student than districts in low-income or rural areas. A group of lawmakers charged with revamping this scheme has been meeting since summer, facing a deadline of February first. But the group isn’t moving fast enough for State Senator Andy Manar . He’s the leading Democrat on the commission. He’s also considering running for governor.

Why Is The Opioid Epidemic Hitting Rural America Especially Hard?

courtesy

Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

Illinois Issues

Eastern Illinois University

Illinois Issues: A Crash Course In Economics

Campus communities in the state feel the consequences of drastic higher education cuts.

Richard Sitler / The Southern Illinoisan

Illinois Issues: Frackonomics

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

'The Joshua Tree' Turns 30, U2 To Celebrate With Special Tour

By 2 hours ago

The Joshua Tree, the album that made U2 global megastars, turns 30 this year. To mark the milestone, the band will perform the seminal album in its entirety at several live performances scheduled throughout the year, including a headlining spot at Bonnaroo in June.

17 Reportedly Arrested In Connection To Kim Kardashian West Robbery

By 2 hours ago

French police have reportedly arrested more than a dozen people during raids linked to the high-profile robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

During the robbery, a group of thieves burst into the private residence where Kardashian West was staying, held her at gunpoint, then escaped on bicycles with jewelry worth about $10 million.

Pope Francis Reiterates Support For Public Breast-Feeding

By 3 hours ago

Mothers should feel comfortable breast-feeding infants in public, Pope Francis said on Sunday, even if they are in one of the most sacred spaces in Catholicism.

Speaking at an annual ceremony to commemorate the baptism of Jesus, the pope addressed the families of 28 infants who were to be baptized in the Sistine Chapel. Some of the babies began to wail as the ceremony wore on, according to Vatican Radio:

Hear 'Preludes,' The First Single From Craig Finn's New Solo Album

By 3 hours ago

As the lead singer and songwriter in The Hold Steady — and, before that, Lifter PullerCraig Finn filled the air with a frenetic flood of words, singing vividly about antiheroes who seek escape and redemption in the form of drugs, religion, rock 'n' roll and many pursuits in between.

Songs We Love: Keyon Harrold, 'Stay This Way (Feat. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T.)'

By 3 hours ago

There is a sense of pensive melancholy as the wail of Keyon Harrold's trumpet pushes its way past the Hitchcock-esque piano that sets the tone for "Stay This Way." With Philadelphia singer Bilal and Southern rapper Big K.R.I.T. contributing vocals, the song asks if euphoric moments are meant to last, or if they're naturally fleeting.

Near the beginning of the track, Bilal sings almost waveringly:

Donny McCaslin: Tiny Desk Concert

By 4 hours ago

David Bowie had long wanted to make a record with a jazz band, and on Jan. 8 of last year, he realized his dream with the release of Blackstar. Two days later, he was gone. Donny McCaslin's band helped him make that record, and now, a year later, we pay tribute to Bowie and Blackstar by bringing McCaslin's band to the Tiny Desk.

Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm

By 5 hours ago

A powerful winter storm in California has brought down an ancient tree, carved into a living tunnel more than a century ago.

The "Pioneer Cabin Tree," a sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, saw horses and cars pass through it over the years. More recently, only hikers were allowed to walk through the massive tree.

Over the weekend, a powerful winter storm slammed into California and Nevada, prompting flooding and mudslides in some regions. The Associated Press reports it might be the biggest storm to hit the region in more than a decade.

U.S. Tanks Return To Germany To Help NATO Monitor Russian Aggression

By editor 5 hours ago

At Golden Globes, Meryl Streep Takes On Donald Trump

Buzzed-about projects like the musical film La La Land and FX's TV comedy Atlanta won big at Sunday's Golden Globe awards. But the most powerful moment of the night belonged to Meryl Streep, who used her acceptance speech for the honorary Cecil B. deMille Award of the 2017 Golden Globes , to deliver a harsh rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump and to advocate for press freedom. Recalling the moment Trump mocked a disabled reporter from The New York Times during a campaign rally, Streep...

Low Pay In State Legislatures Means Some Can't Afford The Job

Record store
Todd Gehman (flickr.com/pugetive)

Nightsounds' Favorite Albums Of 2016