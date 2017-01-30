Top Stories

Muslim Families Join Springfield Trump Protest

Members of Springfield’s Muslim community turned out for a demonstration on Monday against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Woodstock Residents Have Big Cause To Celebrate This Groundhog Day

Time To File: Here Are Tax Mistakes To Avoid

Statehouse

Rep. Butler Talks AFSCME, State Budget

By Jan 30, 2017
Rep. Tim Butler
Illinois General Assembly

The Springfield Republican sat down with us to talk about several key issues involving state government. 

Education Desk

Not All Fun And Games: New Guidelines Urge Schools To Rethink Recess

By Sophia Boyd 7 hours ago

What's the best time for students to have recess? Before lunch, or after? What happens if it rains? If students are misbehaving, is it a good idea to punish them by making them sit out recess?

Those are just a few of the issues addressed in new guidelines designed to help schools have good recess. The recommendations come from a group called SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) America and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health+Harvest Desk

With Meals Made Of Gold, Chefs Certainly Know How To Feed The Ego

By Tove K. Danovich Jan 31, 2017

When Egyptologist Howard Carter opened King Tutankamun's tomb in 1922, the first thing he saw was, "Gold – everywhere the glint of gold," according to his diaries. Unlike silver or iron, gold neither corrodes nor tarnishes. There are few more recognizable signs of wealth than to take everything you own and cover it with gold.

Arts & Life

Live at the Suggs: Performance / Chat With The Deep Hollow

By 6 hours ago
The Deep Hollow perform at NPR Illinois Suggs Performance Studio.
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The Deep Hollow is a Springfield band that has been performing together for three years. Last November they joined us in our Suggs Studio during the 2016 Thank You Fest to play for our donors. 

Equity

Why Sanctuary Cities Are Safer

By Jan 29, 2017

In his continued efforts to address the number of undocumented immigrants in the country, President Trump took a harder line against cities and jurisdictions whose mayors have said they won't cooperate with his plans to enlist their police forces to help the federal government round up undocumented immigrants.

Let's Talk Kids: "Parents Bring Peace"

By 27 minutes ago

Comedian Ray Romano quips that “having children is like living in a frat house - nobody sleeps, everything's broken, and there's a lot of throwing up.”

Kids can create chaos, without a doubt, but sometimes in the very midst of that whirlwind, parents bring peace.

A young mom was sharing with me that her little one had some stomach bug that was going around.  The result was that “throwing up” that Romano mentions.  

In France, 2 Top Presidential Candidates Accused Of Misconduct

By 1 hour ago

French authorities are investigating allegations that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon hired his wife for what was essentially a sham position.

He is accused of putting his wife, Penelope, on his parliamentary office payroll and paying her about $900,000 of taxpayer money over a 15-year period, according to the satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine. Fillon also reportedly hired two of his children.

Hiring one's spouse is not illegal, reports NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, but "there's little evidence she actually worked."

Bunny Chow: South Africa's Sweet-Sounding Dish Has A Not-So-Sweet Past

By Alan Greenblatt 1 hour ago

It's an Indian dish you're unlikely to find in India.

Bunny chow is essentially a kind of bread bowl. You take a loaf of white bread, hollow out the middle and fill it with a curry, either vegetarian beans or some type of meat.

But not rabbit. The name "bunny" comes from the corruption of an Indian term referring to merchants. The dish has its origins in Durban, South Africa's third-largest city.

On Horses And Beatles: A Conversation With Real Estate's Martin Courtney

By 2 hours ago

There's been some changes for Real Estate — most notably, the departure of guitarist Matt Mondanile. Yet the more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. And that's just fine.

Senate Republicans Defy Democrats' Boycott To Advance Trump Nominees

By 2 hours ago

Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

A day after Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted votes to advance the nominations for President Trump's nominees to lead the departments of the Treasury and Health and Human Services, the panel's Republicans met in a surprise meeting Wednesday morning and voted to suspend committee rules to vote on those nominees without Democrats present.

Donations To Torched Texas Mosque Top $1 Million In Outpouring Of Support

By 2 hours ago

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that's only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.

Despite Turmoil, Latinos In California Are Prospering

By 2 hours ago

It's been a tense week for immigrants and people of color throughout the country, but there was some good news in California: a new study by the advocacy group National Council of La Raza points out that the state's Latinos, as a group, are doing much better in many areas.

Robyn Hitchcock Returns With 'An Ecstatic Work Of Negativity'

By 3 hours ago

Songs We Love: Rome Fortune, 'Blicka Blicka'

By 3 hours ago

Past Due
A commitment by NPR Illinois to cover the state's historic budget impasse and what it means to you.

The First 100 Days

Sen. Ben Sasse On Trump's Supreme Court Pick

By editor 5 hours ago

Illinois Edition: Weekdays Noon-1 PM and 7-8 PM

The Ford House in Aurora, Kane County
Illinois Historic Preservation Agency

More Illinois Sites Added To National Register Of Historic Places

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency’s efforts to preserve and promote the state’s heritage paid off in 2016 with 25 properties being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites recognized are scattered from Chicago to Belleville to the tiny village of New Burnside. They include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a Chicago manufacturing district, a one-room schoolhouse and a church that helped create modern gospel music.

Courtesy of St. Xavier University

Without MAP, Students Have Nowhere To Go

IGPA

Lawyer: This Is How You Cut Illinois Pensions ...

Illinois Issues

Workers removing Maytag sign from building in Galesburg.
Kent Kriegshauser / Galesburg Register-Mail

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?

Protester wearing oversize Madigan mascot head.
Illinois Policy Institute

Illinois Issues: Check The Facts Before Buying Into The King Madigan Storyline

flickr/ TaxCredits.net

Illinois Issues: A Decade Of Pain

Trending Stories

nprillinois

Why Are Sales Down At Farmer's Markets And What Can Be Done About It?

Lindsay Record has been Executive Director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance for more than a decade. Her tenure witnessed a renewed interest on local food and sustainability. And one of the places that was most visible was at farmer’s markets. But the crowds have begun to taper off, at markets in Springfield and other locations in the state.

Daniel Biss speaking to group
Office of state Sen. Daniel Biss

Education Desk: Biss Brings Pensions Into Ed Funding Debate

Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

Featured

Not All Fun And Games: New Guidelines Urge Schools To Rethink Recess

What's the best time for students to have recess? Before lunch, or after? What happens if it rains? If students are misbehaving, is it a good idea to punish them by making them sit out recess? Those are just a few of the issues addressed in new guidelines designed to help schools have good recess. The recommendations come from a group called SHAPE (Society of Health and Physical Educators) America and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Recess might seem simple — just open...

VW Offers Buyback Or Cash To U.S. Diesel Owners In Latest Settlement Deal

Whitehouse with Indivisible program logo in front.
WNYC

Mission Control: A New President