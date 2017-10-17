WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - DeKalb

Watch the ninth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in DeKalb, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and Northern Public Radio with support provided by AARP.

Listen to the 2017 State Budget Forum in DeKalb.

The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

Deanna Cada, DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board

Kristina Garcia, Conexión Comunidad

Jeremy Groves, Northern Illinois University

Mary Ellen Schaid, Safe Passage

Matt Streb, Northern Illinois University

