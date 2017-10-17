Related Programs: 
Past Due
Illinois Issues

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - DeKalb

By , & Oct 17, 2017

Watch the ninth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in DeKalb, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and Northern Public Radio with support provided by AARP. 

The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

  • Deanna Cada, DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board

  • Kristina Garcia, Conexión Comunidad

  • Jeremy Groves, Northern Illinois University

  • Mary Ellen Schaid, Safe Passage

  • Matt Streb, Northern Illinois University

