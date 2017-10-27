Related Programs: 
Past Due
Illinois Issues

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Carbondale

By , & Oct 27, 2017

Watch the tenth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Carbondale, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and WSIU Radio with support provided by AARP. 

  • Brent Clark - Executive Director, Illinois Association of School Administrators
  • Sherrie Crabb - Executive Director, Family Counseling Center, Inc.
  • Connie Favreau - Director of Project Development, Shawnee Health Service
  • Marleen Shepherd - Sparrow Coalition
  • Jak Tichenor - Interim Director, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute (SIUC)

