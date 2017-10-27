WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Carbondale

Watch the tenth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Carbondale, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and WSIU Radio with support provided by AARP.

Listen to the 2017 State Budget Forum in Carbondale.

Brent Clark - Executive Director, Illinois Association of School Administrators

Sherrie Crabb - Executive Director, Family Counseling Center, Inc.

Connie Favreau - Director of Project Development, Shawnee Health Service

Marleen Shepherd - Sparrow Coalition

Jak Tichenor - Interim Director, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute (SIUC)

