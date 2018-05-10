Related Programs: 
Illinois Issues
Past Due

WATCH-LISTEN: Seeking Solutions on State's Fiscal Health

By , & May 10, 2018
  • Panel listens to audience question at Forum
    Sean Crawford (standing) and the panel: (left to right) Jim Edgar, Beverly Bunch, Brian Mackey, and Donne Trotter listen to an audience question at the 2018 Illinois Issues Forum seeking solutions for the state's fiscal health.
    UIS Office of Electronic Media / NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS

Watch the first Illinois Issues Forum from Springfield.  Our 2018 election coverage starts discussing the fiscal health of Illinois. 

This forum is produced and hosted by NPR Illinois with support provided by AARP Illinois. 

  • Jim Edgar, Retired, Illinois Governor / Visiting Senior Fellow, University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA)
  • Donne Trotter, Retired, Illinois State Senator
  • Beverly Bunch, PhD, Professor, University of Illinois Springfield / State Budget Research Team, Volcker Alliance
  • Brian Mackey, Statehouse Reporter, NPR Illinois

As someone who values being knowledgeable about Illinois, please support this public radio station by clicking on the, "Donate" button at the top of this page.  If you're already a supporter, thank you!

Tags: 
Illinois Issues Forums
state budget
#PastDue
Jim Edgar
beverly bunch
Donne Trotter
Pension Funding
illinois taxes
budget

Related Content

Health Care Providers Try To Recover From Impasse

By Dean Olsen Nov 9, 2017
Alex Proimos
Flickr Creative Commons BY-NC 2.0

During the more than two years that Illinois went without a state spending plan, hospitals, dentists and other health care providers waited months or even years to get paid for services to state employees and Medicaid patients.

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Carbondale

By , & Oct 27, 2017
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Watch the tenth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Carbondale, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and WSIU Radio with support provided by AARP. 

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - DuPage

By & & Brian O'Keefe May 23, 2017
Credit Carter Staley

NPR Illinois and WDCB hosted an Illinois Issues Forum on the state budget and how it has impacted DuPage County on May 23. 

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Peoria

By , & Jul 20, 2017
Illinois Issues Forum on the state budget and the challenges ahead at the Peoria City Hall.
Sarah Scott / Peoria Public Radio

NPR Illinois continued its listening tour on the state's fiscal health co-hosting an Illinois Issues Forum in Peoria on July 20. 

Community members attended to tell how they have been impacted by the state budget impasse.