WATCH-LISTEN: Seeking Solutions on Rural and Small Town Jobs - Galesburg

Last year NPR Illinois toured the state in partnership with NPR member stations to hear how the two-year state budget impasse impacted communities in Illinois. The adoption of a budget provided some clarity for those affected but many challenges remain.
This year, we aim to seek solutions to many of the fiscal problems that persist and discuss the prominent issues in the 2018 elections.
Panelists
- Jessica Linder: Executive Director, Galesburg Chamber
- Dr. Christopher Merrett: Professor in the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University
- Deborah Moreno: Project manager for the Galesburg Heart and Soul program
- Ken Springer: President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development