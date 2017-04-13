SJ-R's Jason Nevel On High Lead Levels Found In District 186

Ever since the crisis in Flint, Michigan was publicized, concern over the presence of lead in water has reached a fever pitch. Law makers across the country have reacted with legislation addressing the issue in their home states. Illinois is one of them - a new law requires some public schools to test for it.

Springfield's District 186 has started, and the results have already been alarming. Butler Elementary School was found to have drinking water with the presence of lead well over what federal regulations allow. Jason Nevel covers education for "The State Journal-Register" and has covered the findings. Read his report here. He spoke with us about the story: