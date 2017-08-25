School Funding Compromise Draws Critics

By 9 hours ago

Credit NPR Illinois

Senate Bill 1 was supposed to help Illinois cure its chronic case of inequitable school funding. The Democrat-sponsored measure has become a partisan controversy that's now preventing state money from being sent to schools.

Legislative leaders yesterday announced they'd achieved compromise, but reports that the deal includes a $75 million tax-credit program for private school tuition scholarships is drawing criticism.

Kevin Rubenstein, who represents special education administrators, says private schools don't play by the same rules, and it's not fair to use public funds to help schools that can kick out a student with disabilities.

"Private schools across the country are looking to make money. And so they recruit kids and they tell them that they're able to serve them, and then they're not able to serve them, so they're returned to the public school," Rubenstein says. “They could say: ‘We think you need this many services, that's too much for us,’ and the parents and family of that child would have no recourse.”

Teacher unions also oppose the idea.

Negotiations resume Sunday and the House is scheduled to vote on school funding on Monday.

 

Tags: 
Illinois School funding formula
Kevin Rubenstein

Related Content

State Week: Possible Agreement on School Funding

By & 11 hours ago
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

What we know as of Friday about a tentative compromise among legislative leaders on school funding, along with the continuing controversy over Governor Rauner's response to a political cartoon posted by the Illinois Policy Institute.  WBEZ's Tony Arnold and WTTW's Amanda Vinicky join the panel.

Rauner's School Doesn't Like His Veto

By Aug 23, 2017
Rauner College Prep

Schools across Illinois are still waiting for state money while legislative leaders try to agree on a new funding formula. Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed large portions of a Democrat-sponsored plan, saying it was too generous to Chicago Public Schools. The list of educators lobbying for lawmakers to override that veto includes some surprising names.

Gov's Biggest Winner Opposes His School Funding Plan

By Aug 15, 2017
Tony Sanders with U-46 students
courtesy of U-46

Gov. Bruce Rauner has been drumming up opposition to the Democrats' new school funding plan, known as Senate Bill 1, by touting how much more money each district would receive under his plan. He points to Elgin U-46, the state’s second largest school district, as the biggest winner: That northwest suburban district would gain about $15 million if lawmakers approve Rauner’s amendatory veto.

So that district's CEO, Tony Sanders, must be rooting for Rauner's plan, right?

 

Wrong.