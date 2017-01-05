Related Programs: 
Illinois Edition
The Scene

The Scene Gets Literary

By & Scott Faingold 38 minutes ago
Illinois Edition
The Scene

This week we hear an appearance on This American Life by author Roxane Gay. Perhaps most well known for her collection of essays, Bad Feminist, Gay recently released a collection of short fiction stories called Difficult Women. We preview that, and Scott pays homage to one of his favorite poets, Steven Jesse Bernstein. Tune in!

Also on this episode, Scott previews a tribute show in Decatur for comedian Kevin Meany - info here. We also listen to a song from a blues group out of Chicago. Omar Coleman & Westside Soul take on gun violence with the song Let The Babies Live.

Roxane Gay
The Scene

