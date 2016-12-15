Related Program: 
Illinois Edition

Saying Goodbye To Amanda Vinicky

By Dec 15, 2016
Related Program: 
Illinois Edition

Credit Matt Penning

Our Statehouse Bureau Chief Amanda Vinicky is leaving public radio to begin a new journalism job with public television station WTTW in Chicago and their program Chicago Tonight.  

Amanda has been with us since 2005 when she was a Public Affairs Reporting intern.  Since then, she's won numerous awards and has become recognized as one of the top statehouse reporters in the country.  Her dedication and knowledge shines through in her work.  

Sean Crawford talked with Amanda about her new job and what she sees in the future of state government reporting.  

Hear Amanda talk about some of the memorable stories she's covered for public radio.

Amanda will be greatly missed.  But don't worry.  You'll hear Amanda from time to time as we check back in for her view on what's happening in state government and politics.   

Tags: 
Amanda Vinicky

Related Content

VIDEO: Behind The Scenes At The Statehouse with Amanda Vinicky

By Carter.Staley Jul 5, 2016
Amanda Vincky at work in her office
CARTER STALEY / NPR ILLINOIS | 91.9 UIS

NPR Illinois' Amanda Vinicky has been reporting on the politics at the Statehouse for about a decade, but this past year has presented a whole new set of challenges. Her stories covering the budget stalemate have been broadcast by multiple Illinois public radio stations and occasionally across the nation. Watch what a day is like covering the capitol with Amanda Vinicky. 

Mission Control: The First 91.9 Pledge Drive

By Nov 30, 2016
Newsletter article
Sangamon State University Newsletter / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

A few items in this Mission Control:

  • The first drive.  
  • Amanda Vinicky Moving to Chicago.  
  • Election 2016.  Explained.  
  • Past Due.  