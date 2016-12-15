Saying Goodbye To Amanda Vinicky

Our Statehouse Bureau Chief Amanda Vinicky is leaving public radio to begin a new journalism job with public television station WTTW in Chicago and their program Chicago Tonight.

Amanda has been with us since 2005 when she was a Public Affairs Reporting intern. Since then, she's won numerous awards and has become recognized as one of the top statehouse reporters in the country. Her dedication and knowledge shines through in her work.

Sean Crawford talked with Amanda about her new job and what she sees in the future of state government reporting.

Part 1

Hear Amanda talk about some of the memorable stories she's covered for public radio.

Part 2

Amanda will be greatly missed. But don't worry. You'll hear Amanda from time to time as we check back in for her view on what's happening in state government and politics.