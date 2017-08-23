Rauner's School Doesn't Like His Veto

By 3 hours ago

Credit Rauner College Prep

Schools across Illinois are still waiting for state money while legislative leaders try to agree on a new funding formula. Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed large portions of a Democrat-sponsored plan, saying it was too generous to Chicago Public Schools. The list of educators lobbying for lawmakers to override that veto includes some surprising names.


  School administrators have had to choose sides in this political fight — whether they support the governor, or the bill Democrats originally passed. That leaves Rauner College Prep in a strange position. It’s one of 17 high schools in the Noble Network — the largest group of charter schools in Chicago — and the first named after a donor. Rauner and his wife Diana have given more than $3 million to Noble.

"Yeah, we've appreciated their support over the years. They've been supporters of Noble,” says Cody Rogers, communications director for the network. Michael Milkie, Noble’s​ CEO, has publicly supported the Democratic plan. And that makes economic sense. Most charter schools in Chicago are authorized and funded by CPS.

 

The debate over school funding has focused on Chicago Public Schools, which Rauner alleges would get a "bailout" under Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill). The governor vetoed much of that proposal, cutting a CPS block grant worth more than $200 million and making scores of other changes.

 

Legislative leaders are now trying to work out a compromise.

 

Tags: 
Illinois School funding formula
Bruce Rauner
Charter schools

Related Content

Gov's Biggest Winner Opposes His School Funding Plan

By Aug 15, 2017
Tony Sanders with U-46 students
courtesy of U-46

Gov. Bruce Rauner has been drumming up opposition to the Democrats' new school funding plan, known as Senate Bill 1, by touting how much more money each district would receive under his plan. He points to Elgin U-46, the state’s second largest school district, as the biggest winner: That northwest suburban district would gain about $15 million if lawmakers approve Rauner’s amendatory veto.

So that district's CEO, Tony Sanders, must be rooting for Rauner's plan, right?

 

Wrong.

Senate Overrides Gov's School Funding Veto

By Aug 14, 2017
Daisy Contreras / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

The Illinois State Senate spent Sunday in session, where Senators voted 38 to 19 to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of the new school funding bill. The override wasn't a surprise, because this new evidence-based funding plan had originally cleared the Senate with a veto-proof majority. The House, however, represents a higher hurdle, where Democrats will need Republicans to vote with them. That vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

Sen. Andy Manar, the Bunker Hill Democrat who sponsored the measure, says he'd rather negotiate a compromise.

School Funding, Cartoon — No Laughing Matter

By Aug 17, 2017
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois

School funding stalled a while longer yesterday as Illinois lawmakers instead cast symbolic votes. Democrats took the changes Gov. Bruce Rauner made to their evidence-based model, turned it into a replica bill, then ran it for a vote. It was an exercise designed to prove that Rauner couldn't get enough support to uphold his plan.

Republicans, however, cut the game short by abruptly ending the floor debate. Rep. Will Davis (D-Homewood), who sponsored the Democrats' plan, chided them for it.