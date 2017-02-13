New Abortion Legislation Could Bring Fight to Illinois

By 2 hours ago

 

Donald Trump’s presidency has Illinois lawmakers weighing an issue not usually given as much attention in the General Assembly: abortion.

 

Since the 1970s, Illinois’ abortion laws have stayed mostly the same. Brigid Leahy, legislative director of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, says legal-abortion advocates are now moving to stem the tide they see coming from Washington. “We haven’t done a proactive bill like this in a number of years,” she said.

 

A new proposal would allow insurance to cover abortions for Medicaid recipients and state employees. It would also strike away so-called trigger language having to do with Roe v. Wade. Illinois law currently says abortion would be automatically outlawed should Roe ever be overturned.

 

The Pro-Life Action League in Chicago says the legislation sends an ugly message to disadvantaged women that Illinois “would rather abort their children then offer them real help.”

 

State Representative Sara Feigenholtz  is sponsoring the proposal. She says the political changes to Washington since Trump’s inauguration are responsible for an awakening in women’s rights.

 

“In our state we have seen 250,000 women gather in one place, sort of sending a message that they’re not going backward — and you know, have heard things from the White House that are unimaginable,” Feigenholtz said, referring to Chicago demonstrations that took place in January.

A spokesman for the public employee union AFSCME says they’re aware the legislation, but do not have a position on it.

Tags: 
abortion
Planned Parenthood
Women
state employees
Illinois Medicaid

Related Content

Illinois Issues: Culture Wars Go To Court

By Nov 10, 2016
Daniel Biss speaking to group
Office of state Sen. Daniel Biss

Recently, several social policy debates have moved  from the legislature to the judicial system.

Rauner Sued By Anti Abortion Doctors Over Updated Right Of Conscience Law

By Aug 8, 2016
A gavel and stethoscope

A Downers Grove doctor and a pregnancy center in Rockford are suing to overturn Illinois' newly updated right-of-conscience law.

Right of conscience laws come into play at the crossroads of medical providers' obligations and their personal beliefs.

The governor just signed a law updating Illinois' statute.

No doctor is required to perform an abortion, but a doctor -- even one with moral or faith-based opposition to the practice -- is required to refer a patient to a doctor who will.

Planned Parenthood Of Illinois Adds Surgical Abortion Services In Springfield

By Aug 3, 2016
c/o Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has clinics all over the state that provide services like discounted birth control, STD testing, and abortion medication. Springfield’s facility switched locations this spring, and it was just announced surgical abortions will also be provided there, making it the only Planned Parenthood in

central Illinois to do so – and only the third in the state. 

Illinois Issues: New Laws In 2017

By NPR Illinois Staff Dec 29, 2016
Chamber
Flickr user: Matt Turner

Nearly 200 new laws go into effect in Illinois on January 1. 