More Illinois Voters Took A Pass On Presidential Race

While Hillary Clinton won the presidential race in the State of Illinois, a lot of voters chose "none of the above."

Nearly 130-thousand voters skipped the presidential category on the ballot, leaving that blank. That's more than three times the number who sat out the presidential race 4 years earlier.

The Illinois Campaign for Political Reform compiled the numbers. But the group can't point to one specific reason why so many voters avoided making a choice this time.

And it wasn't just Illinois. Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota voters also saw an increase in voters staying away from casting a ballot for president.

Missouri, Wisconsin and Kentucky all had more people vote in the presidential race compared to 4 years ago.

Clinton won Illinois, but a county by county breakdown shows she only won 11 of the state's 102 counties.

Overall, the total number of ballots cast was higher than four years ago.