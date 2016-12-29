More Illinois Voters Took A Pass On Presidential Race

While Hillary Clinton won the presidential race in the State of Illinois, a lot of voters chose "none of the above."  

Nearly 130-thousand voters skipped the presidential category on the ballot, leaving that blank.  That's more than three times the number who sat out the presidential race 4 years earlier.   

The Illinois Campaign for Political Reform compiled the numbers.  But the group can't point to one specific reason why so many voters avoided making a choice this time.   

And it wasn't just Illinois.  Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota voters also saw an increase in voters staying away from casting a ballot for president.    

Missouri, Wisconsin and Kentucky all had more people vote in the presidential race compared to 4 years ago.   

Clinton won Illinois, but a county by county breakdown shows she only won 11 of the state's 102 counties.

Overall, the total number of ballots cast was higher than four years ago. 

