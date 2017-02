This week, a second Democrat declared his candidacy for governor. Chris Kennedy is a businessman and former chairman of the University of Illinois’ board of trustees. He’s also a member of one of the most prominent families in Democratic politics — a son of Robert Kennedy, the former Attorney General and presidential candidate, assassinated in 1968.

Kennedy joins Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar in what could become a crowded field angling to take on incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.