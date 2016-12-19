Illinois Electors Pick Clinton, With A Call To Action

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Electoral College
    Former state representative Lauren Beth Gash urged an investigation into voter suppression and election interference by a foreign government.
    screencapture from pool video

Illinois has officially cast its 20 electoral votes for Hillary Clinton.

The slate of Democratic Party electors met Monday in the state Capitol building in Springfield.

  

Illinois was not among the states where there was a concern about "faithless electors." They were mostly Democratic Party stalwarts, like Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former Chicago mayoral candidate Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, and House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie.

Although there was no doubt about the outcome, one delegate took the opportunity to make a call to action.

When former state representative Lauren Beth Gash was called to cast her ballot, she pulled out a smart phone and began reading a prepared statement.

She called for a "thorough, independent investigation" into allegations of both "intentional voter suppression" and "direct interference from foreign actors."

Illinois awards all of its electoral votes to the popular vote winner. Clinton soundly defeated Donald Trump here — 56 to 39.

Tags: 
Electoral College
Lauren Beth Gash
Toni Preckwinkle
Jesus "Chuy" Garcia
Barbara Flynn Currie
election 2016

Related Content

Who Will Sit On The Electoral College From Illinois

By Aug 22, 2016
I Voted sticker roll
Wikimedia

Illinois voters go to the polls on November 8, but they won't official cast the votes for the next President. Both state parties have decided the handful of people who will have that privilege.

Despite Court Ruling, Voting Rights Fight Continues In North Carolina

By Sep 7, 2016

In the swing state of North Carolina, a fight for early voting rights that seemed to end with a strongly worded federal court ruling last month, may be just getting started.

That fight began in 2013, when the state made cuts to early voting, created a photo ID requirement and eliminated same-day registration, out-of-precinct voting, and pre-registration of high school students.

More than half of all voters there use early voting, and African-Americans do so at higher rates than whites. African-Americans also tend to overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

Donald Trump Secures Electoral College Win, With Few Surprises

By Dec 19, 2016

Donald J. Trump will be the next president of the United States.

That's been the case since Nov. 8, when Trump won 306 electoral votes, despite losing the national popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million.

And on Monday, the result was ratified by Electoral College voters, who gathered in state capitols across the United States to formally vote for president.

What's It Like For Women In Politics Today, In The Words Of Illinois Leaders At The DNC

By Jul 28, 2016
Attorney General Lisa Madigan and a young volunteer at the 2016 Democratic National Convention Illinois delegation breakfast.
Amanda Vinicky / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Hillary Clinton was born in Chicago in 1947, and raised in the suburbs. Sixty-eight years later, she’s making history as the first woman to be nominated for President by a major party.

Following, a handful ladies in Illinois’ delegation reflect on Clinton’s candidacy and on what it’s like to be a woman in politics.