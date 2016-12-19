Illinois Electors Pick Clinton, With A Call To Action

Illinois has officially cast its 20 electoral votes for Hillary Clinton.

The slate of Democratic Party electors met Monday in the state Capitol building in Springfield.

Brian Mackey reports on the meeting of the Electoral College in Illinois.

Illinois was not among the states where there was a concern about "faithless electors." They were mostly Democratic Party stalwarts, like Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, former Chicago mayoral candidate Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, and House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie.

Although there was no doubt about the outcome, one delegate took the opportunity to make a call to action.

When former state representative Lauren Beth Gash was called to cast her ballot, she pulled out a smart phone and began reading a prepared statement.

She called for a "thorough, independent investigation" into allegations of both "intentional voter suppression" and "direct interference from foreign actors."

Illinois awards all of its electoral votes to the popular vote winner. Clinton soundly defeated Donald Trump here — 56 to 39.