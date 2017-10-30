Fellow Republican Begins Process To Challenge Rauner

A state representative has begun circulating petitions in an effort to challenge Governor Bruce Rauner in next year's Republican primary.

Jeanne Ives of Wheaton has been critical of Rauner for signing certain legislation, including a plan that allows public funds to pay for abortions. She is considered among the more conservative members of the legislature. In a news release, Ives says she is running to "restore common sense to Illinois."

Ives is a West Point graduate who has been in the Illinois House since 2013 and previously served on the Wheaton City Council.

Former state lawmaker Rich Morthland of the Quad Cities has signed on to be her running mate.