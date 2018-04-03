Related Program: 
Illinois Issues

Election 2018: Seeking Solutions - An Illinois Issues Forum

Last year NPR Illinois toured the state to hear how the two-year state budget impasse impacted communities in Illinois. The adoption of a budget provided some clarity for those affected but many challenges remain. 

This year, we aim to seek solutions to many of the fiscal problems that persist and discuss the prominent issues in the 2018 elections.

The first of these forums will be in Springfield followed by 10 more throughout the state. Click here to register to attend the Springfield forum. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of our panel of experts or to simply listen and learn. The forum will be moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel is to be determined.

Thursday, May 10
6 PM - 7:30 PM
Wyndham Springfield City Centre, Rendevouz Room
700 E Adams St, Springfield, IL 62701
Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 PM

Panelists at the Illinois Issues forum in Chicago.

Tags: 
Illinois Issues Forums
Illinois
budget
Election 2018

Related Content

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Carbondale

By , & Oct 27, 2017
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Watch the tenth Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Carbondale, Illinois. The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and WSIU Radio with support provided by AARP. 

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Chicago

By , & Aug 9, 2017
Carter Staley / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

NPR Illinois hosted its fifth Illinois Issues forum August 9 at the Union League Club of Chicago. The listening tour of the state focuses on the financial health of Illinois and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse. 

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Bloomington-Normal

By , & Aug 24, 2017

NPR Illinois and WGLT host the sixth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse. 