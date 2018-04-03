Election 2018: Seeking Solutions - An Illinois Issues Forum

Last year NPR Illinois toured the state to hear how the two-year state budget impasse impacted communities in Illinois. The adoption of a budget provided some clarity for those affected but many challenges remain.

This year, we aim to seek solutions to many of the fiscal problems that persist and discuss the prominent issues in the 2018 elections.

The first of these forums will be in Springfield followed by 10 more throughout the state. Click here to register to attend the Springfield forum.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of our panel of experts or to simply listen and learn. The forum will be moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel is to be determined.

Thursday, May 10

6 PM - 7:30 PM

Wyndham Springfield City Centre, Rendevouz Room

700 E Adams St, Springfield, IL 62701

Light refreshments will be served at 5:30 PM