Business Report: Time Capsule Discovered; So. Illinois Readies For Eclipse; Gold's Gym Update

Sean Crawford talks with State Journal-Register Business Editor Tim Landis.

This week:

* The old YWCA building in downtown Springfield is being demolished. A time capsule was discovered in the cornerstone, dating to 1912. Officials are checking with experts on how best to open it. Also, the city is getting ready for another round of formal proposals on the future of the property with more of an emphasis on green space and a park.

* NASA says up to 55,000 expected in the Carbondale region for an Aug. 21 total eclipse. Hotel rooms and campgrounds are pretty much booked up.

* An update on the bankruptcy case involving Gold's Gym. While the attention has been on the Salvation Army purchase and conversion of the building, the original bankruptcy case continues to work through the courts. The trustee just released a list of $1.7 million in remaining assets, ranging from $70,000 worth of gym equipment and $500 worth of T-shirts, gym bags, sweatshirts etc.

