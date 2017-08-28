A.D. Carson's Last Trip To Springfield

First thing - the title of this post is not to suggest A.D. Carson won't ever be in Springfield again, but the bulk of this conversation comes from his most recent visit, earlier this summer.

Carson has lived in many cities and towns across Illinois, he's spent time studying and teaching in Springfield. He performed steps away from the Old State Capitol during the Amaranth Apple Festival in July. Carson stopped for a chat, and talks about the legacy of racism in modern-day academia and the world at large. Weeks before the deadly events in Charlottesville, where he just started as a professor of "Hip-Hop & The Global South," Carson discussed the racist legacies present across the country, often on university campuses. His poem 'See The Stripes' takes on the white supremacist roots of Clemson University in South Carolina, which is where he earned his doctorate.

listen to the conversation

Click here to find out more about Carson's multi-media dissertation, 'Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes & Revolutions.' Carson says the events in Charlottesville re-affirmed the necessity of his focus. He talks about the importance of looking outside of traditional narratives when it comes to understanding race relations in this country. "It makes me realize this is not just a question of research or scholarship, this is a question of how we choose to live our lives ... how we're going to co-exist, for some of us - how we're going to exist."

Below is a video from the performance in Springfield this July; recorded and edited by Carter Staley. Strong language is used.