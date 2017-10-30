What would make you boycott a company?

Uber, United Airlines, Chick-fil-A, American Airlines. These companies and many, many more have been scrutinized and criticized by consumers and consumer advocates, boycotted or reprimanded for various misdeeds or sociopolitical disagreements.

In the age of the internet, a viral Twitter complaint, a news report or a well placed critique from a notable voice can land a business in hot water, scrambling to figure out a way not to let bad press hurt it's bottom line. Sometimes that means a public apology, other times a sale, or an attempt to ride out negative publicity.

For consumers, it might mean a boycott — even if it's only short term — or a switch to a different product or service.

So can consumers regulate business, or inspire business to self-regulate?

We're looking at how various companies handle their not-so-shining moments in the spotlight and we want to hear from you about what makes you speak out or boycott a business.

Tell us your stories and share your thoughts by emailing us at weekend@marketplace.org, you can also send your voice memos messages here, too. You can leave a comment on Facebook or Twitter, call the Weekend voicemail 1-800-648-5114 or send your comments using the form below.

