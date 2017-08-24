WATCH LIVE: State Budget Forum - Bloomington-Normal

Tonight NPR Illinois and WGLT host the sixth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse. The forum will focus on how the impasse effects the Bloomington-Normal community and the future fiscal health of Illinois. Support for this series is provided by AARP.

The forum will be moderated by WGLT News Director, Charlie Schlenker and the panel will include:

Laura Furlong - CEO, Marcfirst

Cheryl Gaines - CEO, Collaborative Solutions Institute

Vicki Hightower - Vice President for Adult Services, YWCA McLean County

Mark Jontry - Regional Superintendent of Schools

Mark Peterson - City Manager, Town of Normal

A live stream of the forum will be available below beginning at 6 PM.