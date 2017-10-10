WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Quad Cities

NPR Illinois and WVIK hosted the eighth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse on the Quad Cities community.

The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

Natalie Linville-Mass - President, Media Link Inc.

Mark Mathews - Executive Director, The Child Abuse Council

Dr. Bettie Truitt - President, Black Hawk College

Kathy Weiman - CEO, Alternatives

