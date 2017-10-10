Related Programs: 
Past Due
Illinois Issues

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Quad Cities

By , & Oct 10, 2017

NPR Illinois and WVIK hosted the eighth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse on the Quad Cities community. 

 Support for the series is provided by AARP. 

The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

  • Natalie Linville-Mass - President, Media Link Inc.
  • Mark Mathews - Executive Director, The Child Abuse Council
  • Dr. Bettie Truitt - President, Black Hawk College
  • Kathy Weiman - CEO, Alternatives

Watch or listen to the forum below.

 

