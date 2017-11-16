WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Edwardsville

Watch the eleventh Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Edwardsville.

The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and St. Louis Public Radio with support provided by AARP. The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

Jonathan Becker - Executive Director, Senior Services Plus

Debra Moore - Director of Administration, St. Clair County

Art Ryan - Superintendent, Cahokia Unit School District 187

Listen to the 2017 State Budget Forum in Edwardsville.

As someone who values being knowledgeable about Illinois, please support this public radio station by clicking on the, "Donate" button at the top of this page. If you're already a supporter, thank you!