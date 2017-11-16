Related Programs: 
Past Due
Illinois Issues

WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Edwardsville

By , & Nov 16, 2017

Watch the eleventh Illinois Issues forum on the state budget and Illinois' financial future in Edwardsville.

The forum is hosted by NPR Illinois and St. Louis Public Radio with support provided by AARP. The forum is moderated by NPR Illinois News Director Sean Crawford and the panel includes:

  • Jonathan Becker - Executive Director, Senior Services Plus
  • Debra Moore - Director of Administration, St. Clair County
  • Art Ryan - Superintendent, Cahokia Unit School District 187

