WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Bloomington-Normal

NPR Illinois and WGLT host the sixth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse.
The forum focuses on how the impasse affects the Bloomington-Normal community and the future fiscal health of Illinois. Support for this series is provided by AARP.
The forum is moderated by WGLT News Director, Charlie Schlenker and the panel includes:
- Laura Furlong - CEO, Marcfirst
- Cheryl Gaines - CEO, Collaborative Solutions Institute
- Vicki Hightower - Vice President for Adult Services, YWCA McLean County
- Mark Jontry - Regional Superintendent of Schools
- Mark Peterson - City Manager, Town of Normal
