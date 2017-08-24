WATCH-LISTEN: State Budget Forum - Bloomington-Normal

NPR Illinois and WGLT host the sixth Illinois Issues Forum on the state's financial health and the lasting impacts of the two-year-long state budget impasse.

Listen to the 2017 State Budget Forum in Normal.

The forum focuses on how the impasse affects the Bloomington-Normal community and the future fiscal health of Illinois. Support for this series is provided by AARP.

The forum is moderated by WGLT News Director, Charlie Schlenker and the panel includes:

Laura Furlong - CEO, Marcfirst

Cheryl Gaines - CEO, Collaborative Solutions Institute

Vicki Hightower - Vice President for Adult Services, YWCA McLean County

Mark Jontry - Regional Superintendent of Schools

Mark Peterson - City Manager, Town of Normal

