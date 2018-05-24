WATCH-LISTEN: Seeking Solutions on Economic Development - Naperville

Watch this Illinois Issues Forum from Naperville. Our 2018 election coverage continues with a discussion of economic development in the collar counties of Chicago and how the state issues influence their well-being.

This forum is produced and hosted by NPR Illinois with support provided by AARP Illinois.

The Panel:

Judith Brodhead, North Central College, serves in a number of municipal positions in Naperville, including chairing the City of Naperville Plan Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. In 2013 she was elected to her second term as a Councilwoman for the City of Naperville. She is also a member of the Downtown Advisory Commission, the legislative committee of the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, and the Naperville Development Partnership

Dr. Stephen Maynard Caliendo, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Political Science, North Central College. He is co-founder and co-director of The Project on Race in Political Communication

Colin Dalough, Director of Government Affairs and Business Development for the Naperville Chamber of Commerce

Emcee: Sean Crawford

As someone who values being knowledgeable about Illinois, please support this public radio station by clicking on the, "Donate" button at the top of this page. If you're already a supporter, thank you!