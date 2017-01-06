U of I Employees Will Get 2 Percent Pay Raises

By 2 hours ago

Credit uis.edu

University of Illinois employees will receive a 2 percent raise in March after the school had to put pay increases on hold for the last two years.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that a school spokesman says the raises will take effect in February and the money will show up in March paychecks. University President Tim Killeen put general raises on hold for a second-straight year last summer due to the state budget impasse. But Killeen said he was optimistic the school could provide a mid-year raise by making cuts elsewhere.

Killeen says most of the money to fund the raises will come from about 500 positions that haven't been refilled over the past year.

UI officials say the 2 percent raise will cost about $33 million a year.

NPR Illinois employees work for the University of Illinois. 

 

Tags: 
University of Illinois

Related Content

Education Desk: Midnight Breakfast Is Food For The Soul

By Dec 13, 2016
Dusty Rhodes / NPR Illinois

For college students, December means cramming for final exams. Some schools try to help students keep studying by serving midnight breakfast in the dining halls. But at the University of Illinois, one student group puts their own twist on that tradition.

University Of Illinois Gets Good Credit Grade, But With Warning Signs

By Sep 21, 2016
University of Illinois Public Affairs

The University of Illinois has received a relatively glowing financial report from Moody's Investor Service, but it comes with warnings.

In a just-released report, Moody's analysts commend administrators for having years ago prepared to weather fiscal storms like the one higher education's facing now.

The state of Illinois may have the nation's worst credit rating. But its largest public university system -- the University of Illinois -- gets a far better grade.