State Week: Speeding Toward 2018 Elections

Gov. Bruce Rauner embarked on a political tour of Illinois — but he says it's not a campaign tour. (In fact, he's already confirmed he will seek re-election next year.)

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss, a state senator from Evanston, released several years worth of tax returns. He reported $32,568 in adjusted gross income for 2016, or about what Rauner earned in 90 minutes in 2015, the most recent year for which he's released tax forms.

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Rick Pearson of the Chicago Tribune and WGN radio's The Sunday Spin.