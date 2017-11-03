State Week: Sexual Harassment, Rauner's Primary, Quinn's Comeback?

More allegations of sexual harassment in state government — and this time someone is naming names. But with a watchdog position vacant for years, who's holding lawmakers accountable?

Meanwhile, Rep. Jeanne Ives is circulating positions to take on Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Republican primary. And former Gov. Pat Quinn wants to be Illinois' next attorney general — even as state Sen. Kwame Raoul locks up the endorsement of Democratic Party officials in Cook County.

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Natasha Korecki, who covers Illinois and writes the Illinois Playbook for Politico.