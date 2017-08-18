State Week: Fair Rallies, Fox News, Funding Schools

By , & 8 hours ago

Republicans and Democrats gathered in Springfield this week for their annual rallies tied to the Illinois State Fair. Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Republicans outlined a campaign strategy that takes aim at House Speaker Michael Madigan. Democrats, meanwhile, tried to lash Rauner to the fortunes of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner went on Fox News, and the reviews on conservative Twitter were not kind. And the Illinois House held a day of hearings and votes on school funding; schools are still waiting for funding.

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest John O’Connor of The Associated Press.

Tags: 
Bruce Rauner
Michael Madigan
Daniel Biss
Ameya Pawar
Brett Baier
Fox News Channel
Illinois Republican Party
Democratic Party of Illinois
Donald Trump

