State Week
Past Due

State Week: Employee Pay, Senate Deal, Caterpillar Move

By , & 2 hours ago
State Week
Past Due
    Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

Lawmakers introduced competing plans to make sure state employees can remain on the job even if there's no end to the state budget standoff. Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner is refusing to say whether he approves of the incipient budget compromise being worked out in the state Senate. And what does it say about the future of the downstate economy that Caterpillar Inc. is moving several hundred top jobs from Peoria to the Chicago area?

Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business.

Bruce Rauner
Lisa Madigan
budget impasse
Caterpillar
Peoria
Chicago
economy
Greg Hinz

Education Desk: School Funding Inequity Needs $3.5 Billion Cure

By Feb 1, 2017

Last summer, Governor Bruce Rauner tasked 20 lawmakers and a handful of educators with the job of changing the way Illinois funds public schools. That bipartisan commission produced a “framework” today, but no actual legislation.

That is despite the group’s continual focus on a plan favored by Rauner.

Madigan Seeks To Stop Worker Pay Without Budget

By Jan 27, 2017
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan headshot
Office of Illinois Attorney General

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is seeking to stop state worker pay until legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner approve a spending plan.

Illinois Issues: Left Behind

By Jan 26, 2017
KENT KRIEGSHAUSER / GALESBURG REGISTER-MAIL

Who has been hurt the most by shifts in the Illinois economy?