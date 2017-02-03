State Week: Employee Pay, Senate Deal, Caterpillar Move

Lawmakers introduced competing plans to make sure state employees can remain on the job even if there's no end to the state budget standoff. Meanwhile, Gov. Bruce Rauner is refusing to say whether he approves of the incipient budget compromise being worked out in the state Senate. And what does it say about the future of the downstate economy that Caterpillar Inc. is moving several hundred top jobs from Peoria to the Chicago area?
Sean Crawford hosts with regular panelists Charlie Wheeler and Brian Mackey, and guest Greg Hinz of Crain’s Chicago Business.