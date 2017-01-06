Related Program: 
Illinois Edition

Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

By 10 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Illinois Edition
  • an event hosted by Outlet
    an event hosted by Outlet
    courtesy

The Outlet in Springfield is a non-profit organization that mentors fatherless male youth ages 8 thru 22 and helps them make responsible decisions and explore their talents. It also hosts events meant to bridge the gap between police and the community at large.

This fall we spoke with one of the mentors, Michael May. The conversation took place outside of the large gray cement building where The Outlet is housed (2525 S. 2nd St.) It's close to Harvard Park Elementary School, where about 80% of students come from low-income families, and most are of color.

For more information on The Outlet and upcoming events, follow it on Facebook.

Tags: 
The Outlet
mentoring

Related Content

Evidence Of Racial, Gender Biases Found In Faculty Mentoring

By Apr 22, 2014

Research found faculty in academic departments linked to more lucrative professions are more likely to discriminate against women and minorities than faculty in fields linked to less lucrative jobs.

For Designer B. Michael, Mentoring Is Key To Diversifying The Fashion World

By editor Jul 4, 2014

B. Michael is one of a few top-tier African-American fashion designers whose designs are worn by some of Hollywood's top names. Host Michel Martin talks with the designer about his inspirations.

Illinois Issues: Black Lives Matter — More Than A Hashtag

By Jul 21, 2016
Black Lives Matter Champaign-Urbana

Black Lives Matter is one of the largest activist movements since the civil rights era of the 1960s. The organization has garnered more attention in recent weeks due to protests over the fatal police shootings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. Meanwhile, attacks on police and the presidential election have shifted the conversation since Black Lives Matter got its start in 2012 after the death of Trayvon Martin. 