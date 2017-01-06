Springfield's 'Outlet' Mentors Young Fatherless Males

The Outlet in Springfield is a non-profit organization that mentors fatherless male youth ages 8 thru 22 and helps them make responsible decisions and explore their talents. It also hosts events meant to bridge the gap between police and the community at large.

This fall we spoke with one of the mentors, Michael May. The conversation took place outside of the large gray cement building where The Outlet is housed (2525 S. 2nd St.) It's close to Harvard Park Elementary School, where about 80% of students come from low-income families, and most are of color.

For more information on The Outlet and upcoming events, follow it on Facebook.