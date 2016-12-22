Springfield Police Warn Of "Virtual Kidnapping" Scam

The Springfield Police Department has received reports that some local residents have been targets of a “virtual kidnapping” scam. The callers claim to have kidnapped the victim’s loved one and are holding them for ransom.

Often times the caller uses social media to obtain personal information about the people they are calling in order to seem more legitimate.

Things to keep in mind:

- Incoming calls are from an outside area code.

- A ransom is only accepted through wire transfer.

- Caller keeps the person on the phone to prevent you from calling your loved one or the police.

If you receive one of these phone calls, it is recommended that you:

- Try to use another phone or computer to contact your loved one or call the police.

- Request to speak to the victim or ask for a photograph for “proof of life”.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or anonymously the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.