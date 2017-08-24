On Shaky Ground

  • A crack runs down the center of an earthquake-damaged street on August 26, 2014 in Napa, California two days after a 6.0 earthquake rocked the Napa Valley.
In the U.S., earthquakes are a West Coast problem, right?

Wrong.

The entire nation is at risk, including areas that seismologists say are way overdue for The Big One -– or at least, a big one.

How big is the risk? And how can we be prepared when the earth starts to shake?

GUESTS

Kathryn Miles, Author of “Quakeland: On the Road to America’s Next Devastating Earthquake”

Lucy Jones, Founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society; research associate at the Seismological Laboratory of Caltech

Tom Pratt, Research geophysicist at U.S. Geological Survey; editor-in-chief of the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America

Richard Allen, Director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory; and professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Planetary Science at University of California, Berkeley

