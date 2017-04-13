The Scene Visits The Art Theater Co-op In Champaign

This week Scott and Rachel travel to Champaign where they meet Austin McCann, he's the general manager/programmer (or anti-programmer as he calls it) of the Art Theater Co-op which specializes in "community theater" in a 104-year-old building. Tune in to hear what they're all about!

LISTEN TO THE SCENE

Find the official website for the indie film theater here. Also this week, we preview a show at The Radon Lounge. Read Scott's story about it here. Plus Brazilian punk band Futuro plays over in Southtown on Monday. There's lots more to hear about. Listen up!

PS - This week's 'Song of the Week' comes from Chicago's Zeshan B: