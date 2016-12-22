Related Programs: 
The Scene
Illinois Edition

The Scene On Two Successful Seasons (And Shelving) Of The Studio Show

By & Scott Faingold 5 hours ago
Related Programs: 
The Scene
Illinois Edition
  • Cast & crew of The Studio Show... from left: Joe Day, Adam Nicholson, Keil Isham, Arlin Peebles, Emma Wilson & Dave Heinzel
    Cast & crew of The Studio Show... from left: Joe Day, Adam Nicholson, Keil Isham, Arlin Peebles, Emma Wilson & Dave Heinzel

Given the breadth of the output of work -- (21 episodes!) it seems impossible it's been just a year since The Studio Show premiered. The goal originally was to create a program for public access. Instead it's become a web-based showcase of Springfield talent including short films, musical performances, a mini-series and much more. The crew now has a new vision, as we hear on this episode.

"You grow up here and you can't wait to get out. And then you get out and you come back and it's like, either leave - or make it cool." Heinzel

The original creators are a group of long time friends who bonded over skateboarding and their love of filmmaking. Since the first season, they have begun collaborating with more local talent, including writers like Emma Wilson. Dave Heinzel, the executive director, says one of his goals is allowing Springfielders to see their city through "a different lens." 

It's been said Heinzel spends 40 hours+ per episode on editing, and it's easy to believe that's a conservative estimate. His cinematography is artful and complex, including "nature breaks" and drone footage of the city. You have to see it for yourself. Now check out the show, and then take a listen to this episode of The Scene... We hear from co-hosts Arlin Peebles & Keil Isham, as well as Heinzel, Wilson, Joe Day, and Adam Nicholson - who has events and a net-working project for creatives. So come along with Scott and Rachel to the season two finale party at The Studio!

Tags: 
The Scene
The Studio Show
Arlin Peebles
Keil Isham
Emma Wilson
Dave Heinzel

Related Content

The Scene With Poet Johari Osayi Idusuyi At Kingsway African Restuarant

By & Scott Faingold Nov 17, 2016
Rachel Otwell / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

This week Rachel and Scott ventured out of studio, to Kingsway African & Caribbean Cuisine restaurant in Springfield. The menu offers many dishes unique for the area, including authentic jerk chicken created with a Nigerian recipe, goat curry and many vegan & vegetarian offerings. They sat down to lunch with local poet Johari Osayi Idusuyi who garnered national attention last year for her appearance at a Trump rally in Springfield.

The Scene With The Studio Boys

By & Scott Faingold Jan 27, 2016
WUIS

This week we are joined by the hosts of Springfield's entertainment/art program on YouTube called The Studio Show. Arlin Peebles and Keil Isham have been conducting their own interviews with local artists and featuring bands. You can see their show here and tune in now to hear more about it:

Interview: Behind The Scenes Of The Studio Show

By Jan 28, 2016
Dave Heinzel

A motley crew of area musicians and artists have banded together to highlight the talent of fellow creatives in the area. It’s been a lofty undertaking, and so far three episodes of The Studio Show have been released on YouTube. I sat down with some of the guys behind the project, Arlin Peebles, Keil Isham & Dave Heinzel.

CLICK HERE to follow the show on Facebook and HERE to watch.

The Scene With Guest Host Arlin Peebles

By & Scott Faingold Oct 14, 2015
Rachel Otwell/ WUIS

Gather around, let us sing you a tune. Well, Arlin Peebles will play you one anyway. He's our guest of the week and will be playing a show in Springfield on Friday night. He also helps run the new multimedia venue called 'The Studio.' We have lots to tell you about, so let's get started:

Events discussed this week include:

The Scene Checks In With Co-Hosts Of 'The Studio Show'

By & Scott Faingold Jun 2, 2016
The Studio Show via YouTube.com

The Studio Show kicked off its YouTube series late last year, since then it's featured several Springfield-area artists and created its own brand of comedy. 

Performance // Chat With Springfield's Arlin Peebles

By Jan 26, 2016
photo courtesy of Arlin Peebles

Arlin Peebles may be one of our area's most seriously unsung musicians. Pardon the lousy pun, but while he's not a name as recognizable as say - Tom Irwin, he has a sizable catalog of original songs and a talent for lyrics and composition. Arlin's authentic, and he just may be one of your new favorites, whether you're tied to Springfield or not.

Heartland Ep. 7: Tarot & Energy Healing

By & Keil Isham Nov 29, 2016
Rachel Otwell / NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

In this episode, Rachel & Keil spend a day visiting a "magical penthouse" -- a top-floor apartment in Springfield where Teri Freesmeyer performs various types of healing energy work. They later climbed a steep staircase into Rachel's attic where Keil did a tarot reading for Jenny - who wanted to know how to better address symptoms of anxiety.

Heartland Ep. 4: Visual Art & Meditative Music As Tools To Connect

By & Keil Isham Jun 21, 2016
NPR Illinois

Welcome to Heartland, the place where we explore the multitude of ways various people practice spirituality or strive to become more grounded in the world around them and connected to others. 