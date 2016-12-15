The Scene Plays 'Santa Is Real'

This week Scott previews his feature story for the Illinois Times on the "state of the (visual) arts" in Springfield. Read it here.

You'll also hear about the Christmas Explosion show Friday night at the Radon Lounge in Springfield. Meanwhile, on the same night in Champaign there's a show called Mabel's Night at The Accord - a nostalgic show for some. In honor of that, Scott shares some tracks off the 2000 compilation album put together by artists like the late Jay Bennett and Edward Burch, who will be performing at the show. It's called 'Santa is Real'. Take a listen:

Listen to The Scene

Also on this episode, we hear from Eric Binder. He's with The New Standard Duo, a jazz project from Champaign that recently released their debut, self-titled album. Here's a video from them: