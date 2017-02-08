New Book Analyzes Lincoln's Writing Style

Want to be a better writer? Give better speeches? Who better to learn from than Abraham Lincoln? And now a book called the Ultimate Guide to the Gettysburg Address can help you.

Through color diagrams, it breaks down the speech to its basic elements and shows the method Lincoln used in this and other speeches.

Lincoln’s fascination with geometry is well documented. Authors David Hirsch and Dan Van Haften, however, are the first to discover and then demonstrate Lincoln’s use of the six elements of a proposition and then diagram and explain how his in-depth study of geometry helped him compose the Gettysburg Address. The result is a deeper and richer understanding of the Gettysburg Address that was not previously possible. This concise color examination of one of our nation’s most treasured and important speeches is perfect for all ages and especially for those interested in history, the use of language, and logic.

Dan Van Haften will sign copies Saturday, February 11th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and on Sunday, February 12th from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site (426 South 7th Street, Springfield, IL). For more information: http://www.nps.gov/liho/learn/historyculture/museum-shop.htm.