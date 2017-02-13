Related Program: 
The X

Metropolis: 2/11/17

By editor 2 hours ago
  • KCRW's Jason Bentley premieres new music from Little Dragon on this week's Metropolis.
    KCRW's Jason Bentley premieres new music from Little Dragon on this week's Metropolis.
    Courtesy of the artist

This Week's Playlist

  • Little Dragon, "High" (Loma Vista/ Republic)

  • Barclay Crenshaw, "The Gene Sequence" (STX & BRX)

  • TOKiMONSTA, "Surrender [feat. Gavin Turek][Surrender Remix]" (Young Art)

  • Moon Boots, "Tear My Heart [feat. Lulu James]" (French Express)

  • Vanilla Ace, "Little Pigs" (Spinnin' Deep)

  • Oliver Jay, "Jungle Fire" (Bunny Tiger)

  • Joeski, "Dub Music" (Poker Flat Recordings)

  • Andrus, Giorgio Brindesi, Alejandro Franco, "Play This Game"

  • Stylophonic, "Dancing Machine [Dub Re-Edit]" (Motown Records)

  • French-Soler, "Kaleidoscope" (So Recordings, Silva Screen Recrods)

  • Kaskade & deadmau5, "Beneath With Me [feat. Skylar Grey]" (Warner Bros. Records/ Arkade)

  • Underworld, "Nylon Strung" (Ume)

  • Lance Desardi, "Future Time [Instrumental]" (Lazy Days Recordings)

  • Letherette, "Shanel" (Ninja Tune)

  • Dark0, "Heal" (XL)

  • Bonobo, "Kerala" (Ninja Tune)

  • Nina Simone, "See Line Woman [Jerome Sydenham & Kerri Chandler Remix]" (Ibadan)

  • Lance Desardi, "Field Recording" (Lazy Days Recordings)

  • Tee Mango, "Need Your Love" (Millionheads)

  • Phil Weeks, "Night Drive" (Robsoul)

  • Eat More Cake, "Heat Of The Night" (Perfect Havoc)

  • Robert Glasper, "They Can't Hold Me Down [feat. Illa J]" (Blue Note)

  • Yussef Kamaal, "Black Focus" (Brownswood Recordings)

  • Letherette, "Last Night On The Planet" (Ninja Tune)

  • Aquilo, "You Don't Know Where You Stand" (Harvest)

  • Electric Guest, "Dear To Me" (Downtown)

  • RY X, "Howling [Sofi Tukker Remix]" (Loma Vista)

Copyright 2017 KCRW-FM. To see more, visit KCRW-FM.