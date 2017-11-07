'Meet The Press' Turns 70

No show has been on TV longer than NBC’s Meet the Press. Since its launch in 1947, the show has been the go-to program for politicians, journalists and anyone else who is making news.



The show began when its medium — television — was in its infancy, and both have grown up together. With viewership changing and a president who is ready to declare critical coverage “fake news,” how does the “Meet The Press” keep up with the news and with the changing realities of media today?

GUESTS

Chuck Todd, NBC News political director and moderator of “Meet the Press”

John Reiss, Executive producer of NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and MSNBC’s “MTP Daily”

