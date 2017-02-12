Live Blog: 2017 Grammy Awards

This is NPR Music's live blog of the 2017 Grammy Awards. The telecast of the awards show is scheduled to run from 8:00 until 11:30 p.m. ET. We'll be here the whole time, updating this post with every award or performance.



8:05 p.m. Adele kicks off the telecast with a performance of "Hello," which was the first single from her album 25. Adele, who is up for awards in each of the three major categories — Record, Song and Album of the Year, picked up two Grammys before the official ceremony began: Best Pop Vocal Performance for "Hello" and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25.

Other winners from the pre-telecast ceremony include David Bowie, who picked up four Grammys, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album, and Drake, who won two trophies for "Hotline Bling." --Jacob Ganz

7:55 p.m. It's a Grammy tradition to announce the vast majority of awards — 75 out of 84 golden gramophones — before the telecast has begun.



Remaining for the telecast are questions of politicization by presenters, winners and performers — longtime producer Ken Ehrlich was exceedingly diplomatic on the subject in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this week — as well as how the show will more fundamentally pivot (and parry) to meet a starkly different climate from the past year's.

Next year the awards will take place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, the first time they would have been held on the East Coast since 2003. --Andrew Flanagan



