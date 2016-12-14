Illinois Prison Staff Trained On Mental Illness, But Do They Really Buy In?

By Dec 14, 2016
  • John Baldwin
    Illinois Department of Corrections Director John Baldwin, at podium, says mental health among inmates is a big issue at every prison system in America.
    Brian Mackey / NPR Illinois

The Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday announced most of its workers have completed mental-illness training. It's part of the settlement in a long-running legal dispute over how Illinois prisons treat inmates with mental-heath disorders.

State prison director John Baldwin says the training will help make working in prisons a safer job.

"Seventy-eight percent of all assaults on staff across the United States are committed by an offender with an identified behavioral health issue," Baldwin says.

But Alan Mills, one of the lawyers who sued for better treatment of inmates with mental illness, says some guards have rejected the training, believing it's too "touchy feely." He says while prison leadership is embracing the change, it's essential to get front-line staff on board.

"There are a million ways that a guard can exercise his discretion in order to make real treatment impossible," Mills says.

Mills says staff will buy in if they see that treating inmates with mental problems makes their jobs better.

Tags: 
John Baldwin
Illinois Department of Corrections
prisons
mental health
Rasho
Alan Mills
Uptown People's Law Center

Related Content

Prison Chief: 'We Are The Mental Health System'

By May 19, 2016
Logan Correctional Center
Google Maps

  A federal judge has approved the settlement in a lawsuit over the treatment of Illinois’ mentally ill prisoners.

Without admitting wrongdoing, Department of Corrections Director John Baldwin says his agency is building four new mental health units, hiring more staff, and changing its policies on solitary confinement.

Lawyer: Mentally Ill Inmate Being 'Tortured'

By Apr 6, 2016
Stateville Correctional Center
Google Maps

Last December, the state of Illinois tentatively agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over the treatment of prisoners with mental illness. But changes to mental health at the Department of Corrections have been slow in coming, in part because Illinois has gone more than 9 months without a budget.

Illinois Issues: What Will It Take To Stem Mass Incarceration?

By Jan 7, 2016
Bruce Rauner
Brian Mackey / WUIS

Most experts say the governor’s target of a 25 percent reduction in the state's prison population can't be met by simply backing off the war on drugs. Instead, policymakers will have to look beyond the "nons” — nonviolent, nonserious and nonsexual offenders — and in so doing, challenge entrenched attitudes about crime and justice. 

Will Helping Mentally Ill Prisoners Mean Less Treatment For Civilians?

By Sep 9, 2016
Closed Tinley Park Mental Health Center
Brian Mackey / WUIS/Illinois Issues

Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration announced Friday afternoon that a portion of a state mental health facility in Elgin will become a ward for prisoners with mental illness.

Illinois' hand was forced to do something along these lines; the government agreed in settling a 2007 lawsuit, Rasho v. Baldwin, that alleged poor treatment of mentally ill prisoners.

In a press release, Department of Corrections Director John Baldwin calls the agreement between it and the Department of Human Services a "fundamental change."

Diversion Programs Pinched By Lack Of Illinois Budget

By Sarah.Mueller Feb 8, 2016
Prisoners outdoors viewed through fence

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reduce the state's prison population by twenty-five percent in the next 10 years. But the state's budget impasse is putting ex-offenders at greater risk of returning to prison.