Illinois Leaders Say They've Reached School Funding Deal

Illinois's legislative leaders say they've reached a tentative agreement in the state's school funding fight, but details are still being worked out.


Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin issued a statement Thursday saying there's "agreement in principle," but wording won't be released until "drafts have been reviewed."


Democratic leaders Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan said in a statement that they've reached "agreement in concept."


The four are expected to meet again in Springfield Sunday, a day before the House convenes.


There's wide agreement that Illinois's 20-year-old school funding formula is unfair, but Democrats and Republicans have disagreed about how to fix it.


The budget lawmakers approved last month over GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner's objections requires a new formula for schools to get state money this year.


