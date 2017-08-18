Fathers Of Our Country: How U.S. Presidents Exercised Moral Leadership In Crisis

On Tuesday afternoon, three days after violent clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., President Trump insisted that both sides were to blame.

A reporter asked the president if he meant to put what he called the "alt-left" and white supremacists on the same moral plane.

"I'm not putting anybody on a moral plane," Trump said. "What I'm saying is this: You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs, and it was vicious, and it was horrible."

It was a departure from the traditional remarks typically heard from presidents — and it has sparked a conversation about President Trump and the moral authority of his office.

Whether it was the calm, solemn addresses of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the plain-spoken calls to patriotism of George W. Bush, or the precise, professorial speeches of Barack Obama, Americans often have looked to presidents for moral clarity in critical moments.

While Americans often take the idea of the president as a moral leader for granted, Barbara Perry, a presidential historian in Charlottesville at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, says she has traced this concept back to Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address in 1863.

The North and South were divided in the middle of the Civil War, and Lincoln sought to bring the country together by pointing to our common heritage, Perry says.

"He points to the fact that our common heritage is that our forefathers came upon this continent and created a new nation, dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal," Perry tells NPR's Audie Cornish. "To me it is the ultimate presidential speech of unification, grief, calming — but also uplifting and inspirational."

In 1963, President Kennedy called upon Lincoln's address when he called segregation a "moral issue." In a televised address to the nation, Kennedy outlined his decision to authorize the deployment of the National Guard in Alabama, where Gov. George Wallace was trying to block two black students from entering the University of Alabama.

From the start of his presidency, Perry says Kennedy "walked a fine line" between the Southern segregationist and civil rights factions of the Democratic Party. But the violence against peaceful protesters in Birmingham, Ala., invigorated him to finally take a stand for civil rights.

"It pushed him over that line, and the new line was to declare that the crusade for civil rights was a moral crusade," she says. "And to say to the American people that this is an issue that is as old as the scriptures, and is clear as our Constitution."

Critics of Kennedy argued that the fight for civil rights would be a long process and that African-Americans should be patient.

"And he said, 'If that's the case, who among us would change our skin?' " Perry says.

Kennedy said, "100 years of delay have passed," since President Lincoln freed the slaves, yet African-Americans still were not fully free. His speech was the catalyst for the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Unfortunately, not everyone responded well to Kennedy's remarks supporting civil rights. The morning after his speech, Medgar Evers, the field secretary in Mississippi for the NAACP, was fatally shot by a white supremacist. Kennedy himself was shot and killed in November.

The violence in response to Kennedy's speech put pressure on Congress. In July of 1964, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1964 alongside Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

This wasn't the last time a president sought to unite the country in the midst of unrest. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, President George W. Bush delivered a speech at the Islamic Center of Washington.

"George W. Bush rose to the occasion ... to go to those who were of the same religion but certainly not of the same political persuasion as the terrorists who perpetrated 9/11, and for Bush to model the kind of behavior that we would want to see in this country," Perry says. "I think he should be given all credit for virtually no violence breaking out against American Muslims at that time."

Bush used very straightforward language to explain to American Muslims that he did not want to them to live in fear.

"Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their homes," Bush said. "Moms who wear cover must not be intimidated in America. That's not the America I know."

Bush's speech wasn't fancy. He plainly outlined how he wanted Americans to treat each other.

"He not only models the behavior, but he gives a road map for that behavior," Perry says.

Perry also makes the point that Bush likely was thinking about Japanese internment during World War II, and had hoped his speech would prevent that from happening again.

But this task has gotten much more difficult as the country has become more polarized. President Obama was known as a great orator, but his speeches produced mixed results.

One of his most moving speeches came after the mass shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. Obama spoke at a eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was one of nine people killed in the shooting.

"He conflated — I would say in a very positive way — the role of consoler-in-chief, mourner-in-chief and father of the country, with a clerical vision," Perry says. "I'll always remember watching and seeing the African-American clerics behind the president dressed in their cleric robes, and I think that that caused the president to feel very comfortable in that setting and to take on another role for himself ... to take on the cadence and the rhythms of African-American liturgy — and prompted him to break into the hymn 'Amazing Grace.' "

But there are limits to presidential rhetoric. President Obama's speech after the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., in which he called for tighter gun control, did not lead to new policy.

"The president is not always successful in the persuasion, in terms of policy outcomes," Perry says, "but if he can be successful in at least calming and soothing the nation and showing us a way forward — that someday perhaps we will reach the policy point, as we did with President Kennedy and the '64 Civil Rights Act — he will have been successful."

So what, ultimately, is the responsibility of a president in critical moments? Perry says the president primarily serves to comfort the American people in times of crisis. We look to the president as a father figure.

"The president is the very first symbol of American government that children comprehend," she says. "The president, especially in the modern era, comes into our homes — first by radio, then television, now through all sorts of electronic gadgetry — and so we think of him as part of our life. And that's why it's so important for him to model the proper behavior for us."

As the country has become more divided, the limits of this presidential power have been made more apparent.

"One scholar calls this a period of 'creedal passions,' " Perry says. "That there are certain visions of the American creed, and when we have different visions of that American creed, we tend to divide into this hyperpartisan landscape ... that's where we are now."



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

On Tuesday afternoon, three days after clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, President Trump took questions from reporters, and he insisted that both sides were to blame for the violence.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Are you putting what you're calling the alt-left and white supremacists on the same moral plane?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm not putting anybody on a moral plane. What I'm saying is this. You had a group on one side, and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs. And it was vicious, and it was horrible.

SIEGEL: It was a departure from the usual remarks we hear from presidents, as our co-host Audie Cornish reports.

AUDIE CORNISH, BYLINE: Throughout our history, presidents have sought to demonstrate moral leadership in times of crisis. We take for granted that presidents will offer clarity and vision after an event like Charlottesville. But why? How far back does this go? We asked Barbara Perry. She's a presidential historian at the University of Virginia.

BARBARA PERRY: I have traced this back to the Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln of course at the battlefield in 1863 to consecrate it. He ties us all to our common heritage. Now, we at that point are in a civil war, and the North and South are split apart. But he points to the fact that our common heritage is that our forefathers came upon this continent and created a new nation dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. And so he's looking past the Civil War, and he's looking to bring us back together. And so to me, it is the ultimate presidential speech of unification, grief, calming but also uplifting and inspirational.

CORNISH: Another speech you've talked about is John F. Kennedy, June 1963.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN F KENNEDY: Good evening, my fellow citizens.

CORNISH: And this was a televised address to the nation essentially responding to the famous incident where the Alabama National Guard had to be called in to help desegregate the education system after Governor Wallace was standing in the schoolhouse doors, so to speak.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KENNEDY: We are confronted primarily with a moral issue.

PERRY: President Kennedy had tried to walk a fine line between the Southern segregationists in his own party in the South and the civil rights wing of the Democratic Party. He had of course seen what was happening at the University of Alabama, and he had seen the water cannons and the police dogs used against the young African-American peaceful protesters in the streets of Birmingham. And it pushed him over that line. And the new line was to declare that the crusade for civil rights was a moral crusade.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KENNEDY: The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities.

PERRY: And so it is at that point then that he takes on the legislation to send to Congress that will become the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

CORNISH: I want to fast forward to 2001. This is when President George W. Bush gives a speech at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C., right after the 9/11 attacks.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE W BUSH: These acts of violence against innocents violate the fundamental tenets of the Islamic faith.

PERRY: He rose to the occasion to calm the waters, to go to those who were of the same religion but certainly not of the same political persuasion as the terrorists who perpetrated 9/11. And I think he should be given all credit for virtually no violence breaking out against American Muslims at that time and would also note...

CORNISH: And his language is very literal in terms of how he says he doesn't want people to be in fear.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BUSH: Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their homes. Moms who wear cover must not be intimidated in America. That's not the America I know.

CORNISH: It's not some fancy, dressed-up speech. He basically says, this is how I want us to behave.

PERRY: Yes. He not only models the behavior, but he gives a roadmap for that behavior.

CORNISH: To your mind, what is the responsibility of a president in critical moments? Is it to soothe? Is it to challenge? Does there have to be a call to action?

PERRY: I think at the very least, there has to be a soothing and comforting component. And we call George Washington the father of our country, and we look to fathers. And someday we hope we'll have presidents that we consider the mothers of our country. But up to this point, we view them as fathers. We view them as the heads of our family.

The president is the very first symbol of American government that children comprehend. And the studies show that from the ages of 5 and 6 years old, they know about presidents. And that's why it's so important for him to model the proper behavior for us.

CORNISH: I think about how difficult this is now in the last couple of years. President Barack Obama was known for his oratory and relied heavily on speeches with mixed results. I think the best-known one took place after the mass shooting in downtown Charleston, S.C. This was a shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARACK OBAMA: He's given us the chance where we've been lost to find our best selves. We may not have earned it, this grace, with our rancor and complacency and shortsightedness and fear of each other, but we got it all the same.

CORNISH: This felt like a very churchlike setting. It was in an arena, but it still had the - a pastoral feel.

PERRY: It absolutely did. And I'll always remember watching and seeing the African-American clerics behind the president. And I think that that caused the President to feel very comfortable in that setting and to take on the cadence and the rhythms of African-American liturgy and prompted him to break into the hymn "Amazing Grace."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

OBAMA: (Singing) Amazing grace...

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

OBAMA: (Singing) ...How sweet the sound.

CORNISH: Aren't there limits to rhetoric, though?

PERRY: I think there are limits. Of course there are limits to presidential power. I think of the - President Obama's speeches after the horrific shooting at Newtown in which he called for more severe gun control. And he was unable to get that passed through Congress. So the president is not always successful in the persuasion in terms of policy outcomes.

CORNISH: Have we also possibly reached a moment where we simply don't look to the presidency for that moral guidance?

PERRY: Well, we've certainly grown more skeptical about all government. And I should go back to President Kennedy. In that era, the Gallup polls that would ask, do you have faith and confidence in the federal government to do the right thing - three quarters of Americans would say yes. That figure has dropped to 25 percent and even lower. And sadly, I think it has been jaded particularly by the incumbent president.

CORNISH: What do you mean by that, though?

PERRY: The precedent that Donald Trump has set now I think unfortunately is not to set that moral course, to conflate two sides in an issue in which the - I think the vast majority of Americans, including members of his own party, are seeing the side of those fighting for justice and equality and liberty as being...

CORNISH: But that his supporters agree with him, right? So is this something to do with the idea of a president not feeling you have to unite beyond your own base?

PERRY: Well, when we talk about Trump's supporters, we're talking about the base of about 35 percent of the American people. So this is setting a precedent for the president siding with a one-third of the American people I think to the detriment of setting a moral tone for the majority of Americans who believe in equality and freedom and liberty.

CORNISH: Barbara Perry is director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. Thank you for speaking with ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

PERRY: It's my pleasure and honor.

(SOUNDBITE OF TREVOR LAWRENCE JR.'S "CORNERSTONE") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.