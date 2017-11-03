Holiday Special 2017

Peter Aguerro exchanges gifts made oF paper with his mother for the holidays. Tracey Segarra sends a Hanukkah card that her mother-in-law takes issue with. Steve Glickman attempts to escape a snowy Chicagoan Christmas for Puerto Vallarta. Dawn Fraser is tasked to find the perfect ingredients for a Trinidadian Christmas. Evan Lunt takes his grandmother’s menorah to college as a keepsake of her. Bernie Somers counts down to a first kiss on New Year's Eve with a romantic interest.