Fresh Air Weekend: 'Tower'; 'Lincoln In The Bardo'; Author Bharati Mukherjee

'Tower' Pays Tribute To A 1966 Campus Shooting That Was 'Pushed Aside': Fourteen people were killed by a sniper at the University of Texas on Aug. 1, 1966. But director Keith Maitland says people were "encouraged to move forward and not linger in the terrible tragedy."

George Saunders Re-Imagines A President's Grief With 'Lincoln In The Bardo': The acclaimed short-story writer sets his first novel in the cemetery where 11-year-old Willie Lincoln was buried. Critic Maureen Corrigan calls Lincoln in the Bardo "searing, inventive and bizarre."

Remembering Bharati Mukherjee, An Indian-Born American Writer: Mukherjee, who died Saturday in Manhattan, grew up in India, Switzerland and England. Her work explores the thoughts and experiences of immigrants from many countries. Originally broadcast in 2002.

