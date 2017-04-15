Fresh Air Weekend: Revisiting Jonestown; 'Better Call Saul'; Comic Sasheer Zamata

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Nearly 40 Years Later, Jonestown Offers A Lesson In Demagoguery: In 1978, more than 900 followers of the Rev. Jim Jones committed mass suicide in Guyana. In his new book, The Road to Jonestown, journalist Jeff Guinn details how Jones captivated so many.

'Better Call Saul' Launches Its 3rd Season, Still The Best Drama Series On TV: The Breaking Bad spinoff returns Monday, telling more of the origin story of lawyer Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman). Critic David Bianculli says the series "more than stands on its own."

To Get To 'SNL,' Comic Sasheer Zamata 'Followed The Fun': Zamata says her path from beginner to working comic happened in the best possible way: "I just followed the things I was really interested in, and it turned out to be what I needed to do."

