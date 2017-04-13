Father John Misty, 'Ballad Of The Dying Man' (Live)

Josh Tillman, a.k.a. Father John Misty, stopped by our studio the day he released his latest album, Pure Comedy, to play a stripped-down set of songs. With his lyrics pushed to the forefront, Tillman's keen cultural observations were on full display. It was a deeply moving set, including our current favorite, "Ballad Of The Dying Man."
Set List
- "Ballad Of The Dying Man"
Photo: Dustin Downing/KCRW.
