Education Desk: New Law Tackles Sub Shortage

State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld
A new law designed to relieve the statewide shortage of teachers and substitute teachers was signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner today. The legislation was sponsored by State Senator Dave Luechtefeld, a Republican. He taught  history and government at Okawville High School for more than 30 years, so it’s hard to argue with him about what it takes to be an educator. That’s probably why the bill he sponsored passed unanimously in both chambers of the Illinois legislature.


The new law lowers the fee for a substitute teaching license, and smooths the way for retired teachers to work as subs.

“It still doesn’t solve the problem, from what I’m told by school administrators," Luechtefeld says. "And I understand that we’re even in some studies, such as the math area and science and things like that, it’s extremely hard to even find a teacher.”

His bill allows teachers licensed in other states to receive a comparable license here. It takes effect immediately.

  Charter schools already have to follow federal laws on special education and for students who are just learning English. But according to the Illinois State Board of Education, a "handful" say they were exempt from stricter state requirements.