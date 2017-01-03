Business Report: State Fair Coliseum Problems; YWCA Block; New Coffee Shops

By 5 seconds ago

Credit flickr/KatherineJohnson

Sean Crawford talks with the State Journal-Register Business Editor Tim Landis.

This week:

* State Fair Coliseum: Shows are beginning to relocate with no real solution in sight.  Structural issues have forced a shutdown of the facility.

* YWCA block in downtown Springfield: A park/green space now among the possibilities with still no developer agreement (YWCA building demo begins this week.

* Corner coffee: Free Press coffee shop coming to corner of MacArthur Boulevard and South Grand better known for convenience store, gas stations and title loans. The owners, from Pittsfield,  say they are going for "neighborhood" walk-in, bike-in traffic rather than counting on motorists.  A second location is also planned along the Toronto Road/I-55 interchange.

Tags: 
Free Press Coffee
Springfield YWCA
Illinois State Fairgrounds

Related Content

Business Report: Raising Money For State Fairgrounds, Girard Supermarket Re-opens, Bank Merger

By Mar 29, 2016

Sean Crawford talks with the State Journal-Register's Tim Landis.

Business Report: State Fair Repairs; Landscaping Fight; Chik-Fil-A And Mall Strategy

By Mar 15, 2016
flickr/Katherine Johnson

NPR Illinois' Sean Crawford talks with Tim Landis, Business Editor of the State Journal-Register.

Business Report: Fairgrounds Foundation; YWCA Building Fate Sealed; Caldwell Mansion; Coffee Beer

By Dec 20, 2016

Sean Crawford talks with the State Journal-Register Business Editor Tim Landis.