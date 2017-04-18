Business Report: Pillsbury Mills Funds At Stake; Power Plant Update; Apple Barn Adds Owners

By 1 hour ago

Tim Landis
Credit SJ-R.com

Sean Crawford talks with State Journal-Register Business Editor Tim Landis.

This week:

* Pillsbury Mills cleanup: Asbestos and other toxic material being removed.  But it could come to a halt if there is no federal spending authority at the end of April.

* Trades jobs: Decatur EDC sponsors an annual tour of apprenticeship facilities, including Springfield, to highlight shortage of carpenters, plumbers, welders, electricians and such as an alternative to college.

* Apple Barn: The Chatham bakery, orchard and more has made five longtime employees part-owners; going employee owned unusual for a business that size.

*Pawnee power plant: Series of key votes coming up for proposed $1B natural-gas plant near Pawnee, including initial zoning hearing this Thursday and county board vote May 9 on extension of enterprise zone.

